Hello again, it’s your friendly local history teacher here, currently stressing over the upcoming school year and teaching in the era of global over-reaction.
I have struggled with this article for a few weeks now because, I will be honest — I am quite disillusioned with many educational leaders in the state and around the country.
One of the hot-button issues currently in the educational world is the struggle to get back to school. Many teachers that I know personally are ready to tackle any challenge or any schedule that is thrown our way; it’s the nature of the profession, learning the roll with the punches and adapt.
My current frustration is the fraction of educators publicly protesting going back to school because of COVID-19. I’m not going to bore you with my beliefs on the virus and my feelings towards the reactions, but I will send a call out to all educators in the Mountain State — it’s time to put up or shut up.
Two years ago, we held the first statewide strike in my professional career to fight for pay raises and better working conditions. For the most part, we had public support and were even on the national news for our fight.
People. We won. And, we got many of the things that we were fighting for. When we went on strike, our main argument was how essential we were to society, and people listened.
Now, when push has come to shove, many educators don’t feel the need to be seen as essential anymore — and would rather stay home than teach in COVID world — and that is unacceptable.
We have a duty to teach any child that enters our school building when those buildings are open. If the powers at be determine that we can safely enter our schools, put your cute little posters down, and get to the business of teaching.
Our children are being left behind in droves in 2020, they can’t play soccer, they had to finish last school year virtually, and many of those kids missed out of hundreds of hours of proper education.
Parents, you did your best with homeschooling, and we appreciate you, but now it is time for the professionals to put aside their fears and their politics, and put up or shut up because the 2020-21 school year will be the biggest challenge of your career, are you up to it?