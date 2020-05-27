My apologies for my lack of an article for a few months, the “new normal” has kicked my butt and teaching from home has taken up most of my time.
The “new normal,” I’ll admit, that phrase aggravates me endlessly. It is one of those cute little phrases that has come into common usage during the COVID-19 situation, used everywhere from television commercials to government briefings; I think I speak for most people when I say enough is enough.
Yes, we are “all in this together,” not like we have a say in that anyways, but to call what we are experiencing right now, the new normal is terrifying.
It’s not normal to have no activities in our beautiful hometowns; it’s not normal to wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning just to watch live sports from Korea, it’s not normal to walk around with masks on when we buy our groceries.
We did the right thing in America when we took drastic steps to hopefully contain the Coronavirus by implementing quarantine measurements, but when is enough, enough?
I don’t pretend to be a scientist, or even have more than a basic understanding of how this disease works, but what I see now shows me that the time to open back up is upon us.
The pandemic has become political theater, just like most things in our country. People on both sides of the political aisle are using the pandemic as political fodder against their foes, putting the American people square in the middle.
It will never be normal to close down our country; it’s an insult to every freedom-loving American to even use that term.
It’s time for the country to re-open and for politicians to stop using our lives as political footballs.