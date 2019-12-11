The study of history has gone through many different theories and standards throughout the last twenty years or so.
Social studies education has attempted to change with the times as well, but unfortunately, there is a general misunderstanding by many people in charge of education about the best practices in a history classroom.
From the time I have entered the classroom, a decade ago, my colleagues and I have been inundated with directives from above that are simply misguided and wrong, chiefly among them being the use of media in the classroom.
When I first started teaching, there was a curriculum leader who denounced all teachers who used videos in the classroom, like we were lazy and taking an easy way out.
While I agree that showing movies every day is lazy and misguided, this firm, zero-tolerance directive was asinine. Think about this for a moment; we teach children who have had audio and visual media in their hands from the time they were toddlers, best practices in the classroom calls that we try and reach all learning styles, nobody, kid or adult alike, want to sit in a room for forty-five minutes and listen to somebody talk.
The value of using audio and visual media is never more apparent than this past week.
I always recognize important anniversaries in American history in the classroom; this past Friday was near the seventy-eighth anniversary of the battle of Pearl Harbor.
When students walked into the room, they sat down and listened to old radio broadcasts interrupting a NFL game between Brooklyn and New York.
You could see on their faces the importance of the moment wash over them, breathless flashes over the radio. Then, I showed them the old film reels of the attack; it brought it all to life.
The next time you want to condemn an educator for using media in the classroom, think about what has the most effect on you, reading old documents, or hearing and seeing it come to life on the screen in front of you?