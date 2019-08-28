The last few weeks of summer break is usually a teacher's annual anxiety attack, is everything ready? How many classes am I preparing for? Do I have enough crayons, marker, scissors, etc.?
It can be an overwhelming time for educators and the people that have it the toughest are our elementary teachers and elective teachers.
Over the years funding has been cut to music, art, and physical educations programs across the country, leaving classrooms grossly underfunded. Until the latest education law passed by the West Virginia Legislature, teachers were given a 100 dollar re-reimbursement which was chump change when thinking about having enough paint to truly teach kids the fine art of painting, providing an underprivileged kid with a tuba so he can be in marching band, or to give enough PE equipment to allow kids to have fun.
Thankfully for social studies teachers like myself, the new two hundred dollar payment covered my materials of paper, pencils, maps, etc., but it still wasn't quite enough for our elective teachers and elementary teachers.
This is where the clear the lists campaigns came in; promoted by amazon, teachers were encouraged to make classroom lists, share them on social media, and ask for donations. First hand, I saw the donations pour in for my teacher friends, including my wife, who teaches pre-school at CK Elementary.
I wasn't surprised, over my decade of teaching, I have found that people of this community are kind and supportive and understand the financial limitations that come with building a classroom.
When asked about the impact on her class, Amy Perry had this to say, "without the generosity of parents, residents and even total strangers; my classroom would need to be fully funded from my own funds. It's a huge weight off of my shoulders, and I couldn't be more thankful to these people." CK Middle's Art teacher, Rachel Cochenour, had this to say about the gifts she received; " every year I am in constant worry about running out of supplies, and so often, kids aren't able to do projects they want to do. Because of the fantastic donations, for the first time in three years, we are going to be able to do clays and weaving projects that were once financially impossible."
Great work Wayne Countians, you have shown, time and again, that you support your kids in the classrooms, on the athletic fields and courts, and their educators. Without the generosity of the citizens of this county, many of the classrooms would be a little less happy during these first weeks of school.
Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.