On Friday, July 26, local youths from Wayne and Cabell County had the unique opportunity to perform in one of the most beloved musicals of the past century, Mary Poppins.
The performance was part of a month-long program hosted by St. Peter's Episcopal Church called Camp Hope. Camp Hope is the brainchild of camp director Eddie Harbet, a parishioner at the church and a veteran of the local stage scene.
"Camp Hope was originally founded to give at-risk kids in the community an artistic outlet, but it has morphed to not only include at-risk children but children of all ages and backgrounds," Harbert said.
The blending of backgrounds was evident in the ten-person cast, with ages ranging from seven to seventeen, it was a fantastic experience for the staff and actors alike.
Fiona Reynolds, who played Mary, saw this as an opportunity to enrich her experiences in two aspects of life she truly enjoys.
"I love being around younger kids, I volunteer at the church with the youth, and I love being on stage."
It was the blending of two joys for Reynolds that made the performance special.
The varied backgrounds of the participants led to many unique experiences for the campers; many of the high schoolers in the performance welcomed working with younger actors.
Fiona Rushton, who played multiple roles, said it was a joy to work with and help the younger children in the camp.
"So often in high school, we deal with the drama that comes with high schoolers, it was awesome teaching these younger kids how to act, we enjoyed it so much."
The two youngest actors, sisters Jolina and Tatum Arbes said "it was awesome learning from all of these high schoolers, they taught us how to be better actors and singers, we loved it."
For those interested in attending camp next year, or who would like to donate to the cause, contact the church at 304-429-2241.
Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.