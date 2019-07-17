There have been tons of new launches in the makeup world lately - so much so, I can feel my bank account already aching.
Nonetheless, I still need to do my duty as your go to makeup girl to tell you all the latest news and there is so much that you can't miss!
I can't be the only one with a hurting bank account so, I am going to fill you in on the two latest launches that I am most excited about and that I think all of us may need.
Let's jump right on into it!
Jeffree Star Mystery Boxes are back! This time with a neon, summery packaging. Just like in the past, this time around there will be three different sizes. The mini box will have three products and is going to be a $50 value, for only $20. The premium box is going to have five products with a $94 value, for only $45. And, the deluxe box is going to have 10 products inside with a $175 value, for only $70.
Every box is going to include at least one exclusive mystery item, and the premium and deluxe boxes will also contain an exclusive liquid lipstick that is described as "not a bright yellow, but a gorgeous shade only available for ONE time when these launch."
Although many were disappointed with Jeffree's past mystery boxes, I love them. I always like to add that if you get a funky lipstick shade, they do double as eyeliner and eyeshadow bases! The Jeffree Star Cosmetics Mystery Boxes launch on July 19, at 10 a.m. PST or 1 p.m. EST on jeffreestarcosmetics.com.
Next up is the product that I may be most excited about, the Bperfect cosmetics x Stacey Marie MUA The Carnival XL Pro Palette. Ahhh, guys, this palette is a color lovers dream!
This palette is the second collaboration between professional makeup artist Stacey Marie and BPerfect Cosmetics. I have tried and tried to grab their original palette, but it always sells out so fast and for good reason. It is absolutely beautiful and the looks that have been created with it take my breath away. This big, beautiful palette comes with 30 vibrant matte shades, 10 high pigment metallics/shimmers and three blinding highlighters. While 31 of the shades in this palette will be new, there will be nine familiar shades which were featured in the original palette. This palette is will be available for sale soon on bperfectcosmetics.com for $42.
Are you as excited as I am about these launches? I am ready to grab them the second they are available! Make sure if you do grab them, you come over my Facebook page, Vanity Insanity, and show us your haul and of course your makeup looks.
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."