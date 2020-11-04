As you are reading this, approximate winners of the 2020 General Election have been announced.
I say approximate because this year’s election features a great deal of absentee ballots and the results could possibly be altered by canvasing as the week progresses. Probably not, but crazier things have happened.
Anyway, what I hope is, as you are either celebrating or commiserating the results, you remain a human first and put politics later.
This election season has been very heated.
There are strong viewpoints both for and against presidential candidates and down to the state level nearly every time we turn our heads.
I don’t even need to mention the social media presence politics is now receiving, or should I say dominating, in modern society.
Either way, whether the candidate you supported won or lost, I hope that you will remember to be a good human. Practice being kind to your neighbors, friends, acquaintances and strangers — even if they fly the opposing side’s flag.
At the end of the day, these people will still be in your life long after the election season is over. And, in my opinion, elections are not worth losing people you care about or have to face every single day.
While you may very much care about the issues and the campaign points your candidate ran on, and that is certainly okay, remember that some people feel the same exact way about the opposing side.
There’s a reason for the old saying “don’t talk politics at the dinner table.” It’s because politics are divisive, conversations get heated and more times than not someone gets offended and that can ruin even the strongest of relationships.
So, Wayne County, let’s just all be good humans and leave politics at the polls.