A few weeks ago I received a letter in the mail stating that a Wayne County branch of Chase Bank is permanently closing as of Nov. 2, 2020.
The branch, located at 608 Hendricks St., Wayne, which has been operating as a bank since 1903, will cease operation in November and presumptively the building will be sold in the months to follow.
According to Chase, other ways to continue banking with the company include:
- Visiting the closest branch located at 1000 Fifth Ave., Huntington or any other of 4,900 branches. Due to COVID-19, it is suggested that bank patrols check hours of operations via the Chase Mobile App or chase.com/Branch before visiting.
- Using one of 16,000 ATM machines to deposit cash and checks, make payments on other Chase accounts and get account balances.
- Signing into the Chase Mobile app and chase.com to do everyday banking anytime, such as checking on transactions, making payments and depositing checks.
Though the reasons for the closure are unclear due to lack of being able to speak to the company’s media relations representative after multiple attempts, I personally feel as though this is a disservice to the Wayne community as well as the residents that reside here, and the surrounding area.
Chase is one of the largest banking companies with locations spread all over the county, with 21 locations and ATMs in just the state of West Virginia. It has been present in Wayne for years, through multiple company names, and used to be present in Lavalette as well before closing that branch a few years ago. It’s safe to say people in this area rely on the bank.
Sure, there are other banking options, but in an area and state filled with many elderly occupants I can’t help but think of the stress moving banks can and will cause. There is also a branch located in Huntington, but some people in this area do not travel to Huntington, so that is obsolete.
In fact, an elderly relative of my own stated that “she just doesn’t know what she’ll do” once the bank closes.
As I said, the reason for the closure is unknown at this time, however, with a bank that operates under the pretenses that it is “ever-expanding locations,” I’m not sure why Wayne County is now losing its second location in a period of years that can be counted on one hand.
If you are a customer of Chase, business can be conducted during the remaining open months during branch hours which are typically Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and is closed on Sunday. Drive-up hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is closed on Sunday.