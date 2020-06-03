Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The above was adopted on December 15, 1791 in the United States of America as one of the ten amendments that constitute the Bill of Rights.
I don’t typically dive into politics unless I really feel it necessary, and over the past few weeks it has become obvious to me that I can’t be quiet anymore. My livelihood is coming under attack — literally.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you are sure to have heard about the unlawful and disgusting murder of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, was murdered on camera by a police officer in Minneapolis.
After footage hit social media and the news, protests by those who believe the killing to be unjust broke out both in Minneapolis and soon after across the country as a show of both solidarity and to showcase that Black Lives Matter.
And, with those protests came rioting and looting by those who take advantage of those peacefully expressing their concerns, their right.
Media personnel from all over the country have reported from the protests and riots, risking their lives and probably their sanity to bring news to their fellow Americans as the situations unfold and become violent. Journalists are there to show first hand what is going on and pass that information on to the country.
And then, a CNN broadcast journalist was arrested on live television for doing what appears to be by most Americans — his job. A BLACK male journalist, who was televised asking how to comply with officers. He was in the designated press section, he was where he was supposed to be — but he was arrested. I, as well as others I’m sure, thought this was another senseless act perpetrated by police to undermine a person of color.
Then, after news of this questionable arrest circulated, other journalists throughout the country were shot with rubber bullets, tear gas and were subject to other forceful restraints by police. There are now multiple instances in which unlawful force was used on journalists — and a good portion of it was televised lived or recorded. They are of all races and genders.
The words at the beginning of this column protect both myself and my fellow journalist. They give us the constitutional right to cover the news and report it so that our fellow Americans can know what is happening throughout the county. They protect other freedoms as well, but for me, that press mention is a big deal. Those words ensure that I am not only allowed to do my job, but to provide a service to my community and on a larger scale my country.
News at its core is a service to the country, the world.
“News is that part of communication that keeps us informed of the changing events, issues, and characters in the world outside. Though it may be interesting or even entertaining, the foremost value of news is as a utility to empower the informed,” according to the American Press Institute.
The purpose of journalism is thus to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments. We are here for you. We are here to attend meetings, attend events, attend potentially dangerous situations so we can tell you about them.
But, it has been very apparent that current leadership in America doesn’t believe we should be protected. We are labeled as “fake.” We are disrespected. We are accused of just wanting “views.” We have become an enemy, when in fact we are a very important part of all aspects of the world.
I know that bias exists, and I know those freedoms allotted in the first amendment can be abused, but please keep in mind that journalists are here for you. We are providing you a service, and most importantly we are supposed to be protected — and right now, it doesn’t seem as though we are.