Since I was a young child, Halloween has been my favorite holiday. I enjoy everything about the day including the candy, scary movies, trick-or-treat and just the general spookiness.
For me, scary is a big part of my life. I love to watch scary movies and I love anything related to scary — from haunted houses to decor.
Last year, I was able to experience my first Halloween in a new neighborhood that is a hot spot for trick-or-treat. Dunrovin is crowded every year with hundreds of costume clad children looking for something sweet.
When I was little, my parents brought me to the Dunrovin neighborhood to trick-or-treat, and some of my best memories come from those times. I would love not only getting a bunch of candy, but getting to walk around the circle and see the houses and homeowners decorated and dressed up.
Needless to say, I went all out decorating both indoors and outdoors last year — and had the time of my life on trick-or-treat night. I remember actually stating it was the best day of my life, in which my husband and mom both side-eyed me.
However, as great as last year’s festivities were, this year takes the cake — so far.
As many of you know, and some may not, I am a new mom this year.
Eleanor Ann Merritt was born on Aug. 27, and just reached the two-month mark. Although I hoped for her to actually be born on Halloween, having her here to dress up for Halloween was 100 times better.
I began planning our family costumes months before Oct. 31, and was ready when the day came… but then trick-or-treat was moved — but, none-the-less, I was ready on Saturday.
My family dressed up in our mexican themed attire, loaded up our mountains of candy (because in Dunrovin, you need A LOT of candy) and set up shop in our driveway to see all the costumes.
Let me tell you, pride isn’t a good enough word to describe how excited it made me to show my girl off in her costume. Adults loved it, and even the children loved it.
Several of the trick-or-treaters forgot to get their candy because they were so excited to peek inside Nell’s stroller to see her in her burrito costume. It was so sweet. I think she had a good time too, even though the cold took her inside pretty quick.
I’m very excited to experience all my first holidays with my daughter this year, but I know even though they will all be wonderful, our first Halloween together will always hold a special place in my spooky loving heart.