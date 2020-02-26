If you don’t have social media, you may not have heard about the situation involving an ATV at Mingo Central High School until the 6 p.m. news Monday evening. However, for those of us who do, our pages were flooded with videos of who we now know as Zachary Fowler “muddin’” on the campus of the school early that afternoon.
Here’s how it went:
A man has been arrested following an ATV pursuit that began at Mingo Central High School on Monday.
Zachary Fowler, 18, of Delbarton, was arrested and now faces several charges including reckless driving, destruction of property, assault on a school employee, battery, fleeing and obstructing.
Deputies in the area were called to the school Monday morning for reports of a man on a white ATV traveling at high speeds on school grounds, according to the criminal complaint.
Video footage later confirmed Fowler was the person behind the wheel. Gravel and mud were thrown during the first incident at the school. The school principal and three juveniles were hit with the debris, as well as a car that sustained some damage.
Deputies arrived to the school, and that’s when they located Fowler headed to U.S. 52, which is when the chase began.
According to the criminal complaint, full beer cans were even thrown at deputies during the pursuit.
The pursuit left the school grounds and headed onto U.S. 52 before returning to the school and then back to U.S. 52 toward Gilbert. It continued down part of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Earlier Monday, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Fowler’s arrest was in connection with several videos that had been making the rounds on social media of cruisers pursing an ATV at the high school.
According to the criminal complaint, Fowler showed no remorse and said he would sue deputies involved with the incident.
Since the arrest, there have been quite a few opinions as to how the situation was handled.
Some people were immediately entertained by the videos, saying he was just having fun and the charges were entirely too harsh. However, others were quick to point out the lack of maturity and safety of the matter.
As for me — I fall into both of the categories.
It was funny. Clearly. And, edited videos make it even more funny. From just the footage, it seemed to be a harmless forgo into one of our regions favorite pass times — and maybe a prank.
However, I can also see the harm that could have come from the situation. During the chase, Fowler allegedly threw mud and gravel at an employee and students. This could have been way worse had one of them been significantly injured.
Also, the fact that alcohol could have been involved is also a large negative. This is not only illegal, selfish and foolish — it could have resulted in Fowler himself being hurt or one or more students hurt or even killed. Which could have really set the situation to a tragic tone.
So, while it may have been a “fun prank” and while it was definitely funny, it was also dangerous and I can understand why the police are taking it seriously. Are they taking it too seriously? Well, I’m not sure. Sometimes illegal things are funny — but still against the law.