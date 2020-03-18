Home Chef is a service that offers fresh weekly meal kits customized to your liking, starting at $6.99 per serving that are delivered straight to your door.
What you get
Weekly recipe rotations for all skill levels and dietary preferences means there's always something new and exciting to cook.
The meal service offers a variety of options for even novice cookers, and allows for carb conscious, calorie conscious and vegetarian dinner options to fit your schedule and diet.
You are able to upgrade, swap or double up proteins on select meals, giving it customization other similar services do not always offer with ease due to clear and concise instructions and recipes that even have photos to accompany each step.
If your routine isn’t quite “routine,” the service offers options such as 5-minute meals to 30+ minute masterpieces with options for veggie, low-carb or cal-conscious – you’ll find tons of meals that fit your changing schedule and tastes.
How it started
In 2013, CEO, Pat Vihtelic started Home Chef by partnering with a chef to design delicious, easy-to-follow recipes.
Since then, the Home Chef team has grown to include several chefs, and more than 700 employees across production, marketing, technology, product, design, and customer service.
Last year, the company delivered over 10 million meals and expanded delivery to cover more than 97% of the U.S. population.
"Some days – okay, most days – we can't believe how quickly we've grown. But we believe that people continue to love Home Chef for the same reasons it was founded: it saves time, reduces food waste, and most importantly, brings people together for a home-cooked meal," the website reads.
"Every day, you're out there making things happen. That's why CEO, Pat Vihtelic, created Home Chef: to provide everything you need to bring more delicious meals and moments to the table, no matter how busy you are. Because, Home Chef believes that preparing and enjoying a home-cooked meal should be a simply delicious experience. In fact, simplicity is the mantra. From online to doorstep...to your kitchen table, the service makes planning and preparing a home-cooked meal simple, intuitive and inspirational every step of the way."
Why I think this service is worth it
My husband and I have tried other meal delivery services in the past, because as some of you might, I STRUGGLE planning meals.
The idea of dinner each night sends me straight into an anxiety attack because I never know what to cook, and I never know what to do to prepare for it. And, then by the time I have panicked – it's time to eat – ergo, we find ourselves in the drive thru quite often.
In an effort to cut down on that, as I said, we have tried delivery options before. However, every time a meal was sent, we just felt it wasn't our style. We aren't the healthiest eaters, and let's be honest our area was raised on bacon, biscuits and smothering everything we can with gravy. So, when it comes to something super "green," we just can't enjoy it.
So, those were a flop.
Then, I started reading into Home Chef. At first, I was like well this is going to be just like the others that are too healthy, not our style and honestly mayne too complicated for me to cook. But, once I researched some of the menu options, I was very curious.
I took the plunge and signed up for a membership, and planned my first week of deliveries. When the box come, and I made the first dinner – we were IMPRESSED.
Our first option was these spicy pork tacos. They were very easy to make, tasted delicious and very fulfilling.
And, they honestly aren't that bad for you, health wise. So, that's a plus.
As the weeks have passed, we have continued to order two to three meals per week and most have been hits. There have been a few that haven't been our favorites, but they have definitely still been edible.
I am a huge fan of Home Chef, and now I recommend it to anyone. It's dinner, simplified.