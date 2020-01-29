I am not a basketball fan.
I love football, follow baseball and played softball in high school. Basketball, however, something about it just doesn’t interest me. I’m not sure why.
With that said, I definitely knew who Kobe Bryant was — and it definitely rocked me pretty hard to hear of his death.
When something happens on a national or world level, they say you will always remember where you were or what you were doing. I think that’s true in this case for me.
On Sunday morning, I was sitting in the living room with my daughter and husband when Zach turned to me and asked if a news source was a “reputable” outlet. I was like well yeah, why?
He said Kobe Bryant just died. I was like WHAT? He was like yeah, he died in a helicopter crash. I was floored.
Why does hearing of a person’s death that I never in a million years would know in person hurt so bad? Why did the news immediately send me to a near-crying state?
Well, maybe it’s because I actually did know Kobe.
The man was known for being great. He is known for being an idol and role model to millions of children and adults across the country and world. He is known, and I knew of him, even if I never met him.
Furthermore, I am apart of the generation who grew up shouting “Kobe” when making a basket or even tossing a paper ball into a trash can. Something so simple labeled with his name. We were on a first name basis, Kobe and I.
He is literally part of my childhood. He has been one of the biggest and most successful athletes of my time — and will go down in history as so. It seems strange to know that a person so “known” has passed away. Like there is a little bit of the world missing with that went their death. That even though I never met them, never shook their hand, never laid eye on them in person — I knew them a little bit.
I knew Kobe was a family man. I knew he had a large family with four beautiful girls. I knew he was building more from his basketball career by extending his expertise to children at his camp. I knew he was number 24 on the Lakers.
I never met him, but I knew him.