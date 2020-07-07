COVID-19 is still here and still spreading. In a statement from Wayne County Health Officer, Kevin McCann requested that all people wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“We highly recommend that all people wear a face mask when indoors and unable to maintain six feet of social distance, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, maintain six feet of distance from others whenever feasible, avoid or postpone large gatherings and avoid any unnecessary travel.”
He continued the statement with a hope that by abiding by these rules, it could benefit Wayne County.
“If we can rally and dampen this now by using these strategies then this will likely save lives, reduce suffering, avoid overflowing our hospital systems and help to keep people at work.”
This comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed an executive order requiring those of the age 9 and older to wear a mask inside buildings where social distancing is not possible. Those with respiratory conditions, such as COPD or asthma, are exempt.
Justice said he knows it won’t be popular, but his health experts have told him it must be done to try and slow down the spread of the virus.
There were 107 new positive cases reported Monday statewide and the daily positive rate was 4%, some of the highest totals since the pandemic began. Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the state saw its biggest increase yet of cases contracted through community spread, versus the congregate setting.
So, why are we still not taking this seriously? Why are we as human beings still not caring about our fellow man?
There are multiple movements in the United States calling for better treatment of our fellow human beings — why is this any different? How are we to embrace and love all human beings, but selfishly put each other at risk by not wearing a mask?
Since the beginning of the COVID outbreak, it has been a constant debate as to whether it should be “required” for American citizens to wear a mask. And, while opinions on the matter differ dramatically from one side to the other as to why this is or is not right — I don’t think it comes down to anyone’s “rights.”
I think it comes down to everyone’s mind, and most importantly everyone’s heart.
If for one second I think I can protect my baby, my grandma, my mother, my friend — I’m going to wear a mask so I can lessen the chances of infecting myself and furthermore those that I love.
But, what’s more — I care enough about your babies, your grandmas, your mothers, your friends and ultimately YOU yourself that I am willing to be uncomfortable for a few hours in a public place to provide that protection.
And, maybe I’ll still catch COVID. And, maybe I will accidentally spread it to someone else. BUT, it won’t be because I was so selfish that I completely ignored health professionals and refused to endure a minor inconvenience.
Nikki Dotson Merritt is the Managing Editor of The Wayne County News.