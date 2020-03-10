"Why are you worried about the coronavirus when the flu is killing many more people every day?"
Well Karen, I have a 6-month-old baby, so literally every illness scares me for the health of her and our family.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and COVID-19 bombarded the media circuit, people in America have hit the panic button. This entails buying out stores of hand sanitizer, wipes and other germ killing supplies. Stocking up on nonperishable items. Basically preparing for the zombie apocalypse.
Since the outbreak, widespread panic has set in across the country, and the world. However, many doctors and professionals have come out urging people to keep calm and practice basic hand washing and sanitation. They have also pointed out that the demographic that should be scared or extra cautious is the elderly and those with immune deficiencies. Then there's those that just think they are professionals who are also putting their two cents in.
I agree with this. We shouldn't panic – yet. I say yet because it seems as though cases of this virus are rapidly increasing. Do we need to storm Walmart with our guns and hoard all the sanitizer and paper towels? No. But, I do think it is logical to proceed with caution. This is a real illness, that is really spreading all over the world. We should watch what is happening and not turn a blind eye.
Do I think it is being extremely blown out of proportion? Yes. Is the media partially to blame? Also, yes. However, remember the media's job is to inform the public. The public is very closely following the spread of this virus – so, it makes sense that media coverage would include the cases, deaths and spread of the virus. If we weren't informed, some would say we were left in the dark now wouldn't they?
Anyway, back on topic.
Social media is ablaze with coronavirus. But, my least favorite topic pertaining to the virus outbreak is that of the flu. For every person freaking out about the coronavirus, there is another person smacking them in the face from behind a smartphone or computer screen for not being concerned about the flu.
The flu has also had a major influx in those infected as well as those who have died this year. The numbers are staggering compared to that of the coronavirus – however, I think it's okay to proceed with caution concerning not only the flu, but the coronavirus and every other spreadable illness out there.
Now, I'm not saying everyone should turn into a crazy germaphobe, barricade themselves in their homes and prepare for the apocalypse. What I am saying is that it is okay to be worried about becoming sick.
It's okay to proceed with caution, practice excellent hand washing skills, pay more attention when out in public and try to remain healthy.
The flu, corona and even the stomach virus are all real. They are all here. And, especially if you have a baby like me, or if even if you don't, it's okay to be a little worried and to proceed with caution about all contractable illnesses.
Don't let Karen and her flu facts tell you otherwise.