Having a working communication service should not a luxury — it is and should be a priority and a guaranteed service in Wayne County — ESPECIALLY if the service is being paid for by customers.
In West Virginia, Frontier Communications has been routinely under fire for its wi-fi internet service and its landline service.
Frontier customers have been complaining about lengthy outages with wi-fi and other problems with services provided by the company. Hundreds have filed complaints.
Two weeks ago, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Frontier's disgruntled internet customers are getting mixed results in their early arbitration battles over alleged poor service.
It was reported that more than 150 Frontier subscribers are being represented by consumer lawyers who allege the company failed to provide the high-speed internet it advertised.
According to the report, the customers have complained that Frontier intentionally slowed internet service to save the company money. The complaints are being heard one at a time. So far, Frontier has won one case and lost another.
Throughout recent years, the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) has filed an order for an audit of Frontier West Virginia and Citizens Telecommunications Company of West Virginia companies' operations; U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sent a letter to Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to discuss the incorrect broadband coverage maps of West Virginia and the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.
Manchin also sent a strongly worded letter to Frontier Communications Corporation CEO Dan McCarthy to address poor landline service throughout the state and between 2013 and 2015, the Attorney General's Office reported receiving multiple complaints from customers paying for Frontier's high-speed service, which advertised Internet speeds up to 6 megabits per second.
Many consumers advised their service was slow or did not meet expectations. The subsequent investigation found many customers expecting Internet speeds "up to 6 Mbps" frequently received speeds 1.5 Mbps or lower.
In August 2017, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent out a progress report for the $160 million dollar settlement with Frontier Communications announced in December 2015 to resolve internet speed complaints throughout the state.
For someone who grew up in southern Wayne County, I know all too well the struggles that come with Frontier services. To put it directly, the company is a joke. Even more so, the customer service and the lack of solutions for shoddy services are unacceptable and dangerous.
We have elderly citizens, sick citizens, citizens with children and numerous other situations in which an emergency could occur, but Frontier customers have spent over a week without any kind of connection to 911 services or the outside world at all.
Not only is it frustrating, it can be demeaning to feel like you are lost on the other side of the planet and cut off.
It is unacceptable and Frontier should not only be ashamed of itself, but also legally reprimanded for its lack of services and lack of providing contracted services.