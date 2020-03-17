Last week, I told everyone I was freaking out about ALL THE SICKNESS.
This week, I am in full fledge panic mode, and it’s still about all the sickness.
My husband works for a nursing home as a Physical Therapy Assistant, and each day he comes home with worse news. First, it was the flu outbreak and infection of large sections of the building — but he still had to give therapy. Then, it was the limitation and prohibition of visitors and him being tested for a fever at the door — but he still had to give therapy. Finally, he was told that amid the COVID-19 precautions — he would still have to work in the building, even if he wasn’t giving therapy.
So, here I am with our nearly 7-month-old baby stopping him at the door and making him strip and shower immediately. We’ve been doing this for the flu and we will definitely continue to do so for COVID-19. We HAVE to do things this way for the safety of our girl.
But, then you get on Facebook and you see the people who are literally laughing about the severity of this COVID-19 pandemic. It’s disgusting.
Sure, everyone likes to joke about bad things to ease our minds a bit. But, to repeatedly see people saying this is a joke and that they will not social distance, that they will not stay home, that they do not care about the virus, that they believe is nothing is concerning at the very least and severely maddening at the very worst.
Children are out of school as a precaution. That doesn’t mean to continue to take them in public. The workforce is continuing to urge those that can to work from home. That doesn’t mean it’s a vacation.
The government and health care professionals are taking measures to keep us from large crowds and to practice safety measures. That doesn’t mean have a party for 50 people.
I am downright angry at the selfishness I am seeing. Just because you are personally not afraid of catching the virus, or dying from the virus, DOES NOT give you the right to potentially kill someone else. To put someone I love at risk.
Those who are 65-years and older are considered high risk. Well, I have grandparents, my husband’s grandparents and a slew of elderly people I care about.
My best friend is pregnant, and pregnant women were just added to the high risk category. Could you live with yourself if you knew you were the one who helped expose her? What if she became very ill? What if she had a complication in her pregnancy due to it? What if you give it to her and as a result her NEWBORN gets it when he is born?
I want them to be safe during this, and those of you with your flippant disregard to humanity could be the reason one of them dies.
I’m not super worried about myself, even though I do have asthma, which is a risk factor for contracting a worse case. What I am worried about is my little girl sitting across from me playing and laughing.
What if someone who “doesn’t care” about this virus goes into a local store carrying COVID-19 or the Flu for that matter, and I catch it and bring it home to her? What If my husband brings it home because his work is remaining open, pushing employees to work, and an employee maybe doesn’t think they are sick or they don’t even care for that matter.
If you are OK with even the chance of any of those situations happening, you are selfish. You are so selfish, and quite frankly you deserve to be the one who catches it... but that’s not what will happen. You’ll be fine, and you’ll kill someone else.
Professional health care workers are urging, begging us to take this seriously. Do it.