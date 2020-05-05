I have spent my whole life in Wayne County.
From the time I was even too small to understand, I remember seeing cars stop in the middle of the road or slightly pull to the side as a procession of cars led by flashing lights drove past us. I can remember asking what all the cars were doing, and being told they were being respectful.
There may have been a more in-depth explanation, but that's the part that really stuck with me through the years. It is all about respect.
Of course as I have grown up, I have learned those cars are the family and friends of someone who has passed away. They are making their way from the funeral home and traveling with their late loved one to their final resting place.
I've been to a pretty good amount of funerals. Some I never imagined I would have attended by now, and though I have found myself in unbelievable circumstances, the one thing I can almost always count on is small town respect.
Such as when I was a child and too young to fully understand, every time I have either witnessed or been a part of a funeral procession, those traveling in our county stop and/or pull to the side of the road. Sure, traffic is typically stopped at intersections or various points in the procession to keep everyone together, but I'm talking those who technically do not have to stop.
It's a way to honor those who have passed, even if you don't even know who is being carried in that distinct car. It's a way to show that though you didn't know the person, you are sympathizing with the family, you respect them and ultimately you respect your community.
Some even go farther and step out of their cars and bow their heads or cross their hearts. I've noticed this is the common practice of police officers not involved in the procession.
This week, I witnessed a special kind of respect. A person I was very fond of passed away and a group of men honored that person with a group of dump trucks lining the road as the procession passed through Wayne. Chip Followay was an employee of a paving company, so the trucks were a special way to remember him and honor him. I was asked to take photos of the event for the family, which was an honor.
But, again, the part that sticks out most, and always does for me is the respect. The fact those men had enough respect for Chip, for his family, for this community that they halted their day for just a little whole to pay tribute to him. Others who encountered the procession did the same by stopping.
We are living in a crazy world with news and information about the current pandemic flooding us – but even so small town respect remains constant. And, once again it makes me proud to live in Wayne County.