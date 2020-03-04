The National Education Association sponsors National Read to Me day in March each year to encourage parents, guardians, teachers, etc. to read to children not only on the day, but every day.
The NEA brings Read Across America year-round to help motivate kids to read, bring the joys of reading to students of all ages, and make all children feel valued and welcome.
The titles and resources featured by NEA’s Read Across America include books that students can see themselves reflected in, as well as books that allow readers to see a world or a character that might be different than them.
Readers who feel included, recognized, and a part of the world are engaged readers. The organization hopes that you’ll be able to share these recommended titles—and many others—to celebrate Read Across America in March and throughout the year.
Participants are invited to:
- Read books with kids and use Read Across America’s resources to daily promote the message there is room in our community for all readers. The world—and books—are filled with many different kinds of people. Getting to know them is interesting, exciting, and fun!
- Use Read Across America to help kids enjoy and relate to what they read by linking books and reading to other experiences in their lives and on the school year calendar. When everything from your Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to the 100th day of school to the science fair to Memorial Day includes books, guest readers, activities, and conversation about reading, you raise awareness about the importance, value, and fun of reading throughout the year.
- Make your community the place where Read Across America is on everyone’s calendar. When people make the time to read with children, children get the message that reading is important. Parents, members of your community, and local celebrities who make time to read at monthly or annual Read Across America celebrations help motivate kids to read and celebrate the diversity in their community and our country.
It is so important to not only read to your children beginning at birth, but to also encourage them to read on their own once they learn how. At that point, read together as a family activity and continue to help children expand and learn.
Reading can turn into not only a fundamental development, but for some like me, a fun hobby. I read to my 6-month-old, and hope to instill a love of learning and reading her much like I had myself.
It might not seem like a big deal — but it is so important — so read to you children today and every day.