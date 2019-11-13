I attended Genoa Elementary School from first grade until fifth grade.
While there, I met one of my best friends Kaitlyn, had some of my favorite teachers in the world (Melissa Maynard and Woneeka Stephens, I’m talking about you), was sent to the principal’s office for the first time, got in my first fight, won student of the year and made memories that will last my whole lifetime.
Every time I drive by the school I remember something else from my time at the school. It holds a lot of precious memories inside those walls — and on the playground.
However, I am now 28-years-old, and I know that even when I attended the school 20-years-ago (wow, I’m getting old) the classes were very small and the student population was modest.
Fast forward to about two years ago, and the discussion to close Genoa Elementary or neighboring Dunlow Elementary was brought up.
At first, I was mad. How dare they close my little school down. That school was so important to my beginning stages of childhood and helped build me as a student and a person. But, then I really got to thinking about it and sadly — it made sense.
After the talks began, it was decided to wait and find some other solutions including split classrooms. Parents were mad. I was mad. Split classrooms? What is this junk and how does that benefit our students. Alas, it ended up working out and the schools remained open.
This past week, discussions of consolidating the two elementary schools in Wayne County resumed as a result of action taken during a recent special meeting of the Wayne County Board of Education.
Board members voted 4-1 in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation to initiate the school closure process for Genoa Elementary and Dunlow Elementary schools in Wayne County.
The vote authorizes Superintendent Todd Alexander to begin the public notice and hearing process for consolidating the two schools, which involves sending information to both sites on future public hearings before a final decision is made.
People are mad. Fighting mad. But, this has been coming for years. In all honesty, it was coming 20-years ago when I was walking the halls of Genoa.
Without kids, there isn’t a school. And sadly, Genoa, Dunlow and Wayne County as a whole doesn’t have the kids to fill the classrooms we all once loved. As sad as it is, it is smart and it makes sense to consolidate the two schools both on a budgeting standpoint and a business standpoint.
We have to accept what is best and move forward, and operating a school for a hand full of kids isn’t economically smart.