Every year since I started following football, which was around 2008, there has been some sort of problem that surfaces from the Superbowl halftime show.
Whether it be people didn't like the performers chosen, wasn't impressed with the performances, saw some boobie action or most recently, the provocative clothing – no one will ever be satisfied.
This year the half time show featured two Latina performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, or artistically known as JLo, and some other guest stars including Lopez's 11-year-old daughter.
To say people were split on reactions to the 14-minute (give or take a few minutes) performance would be a huge understatement.
As soon as the performance ended and the game was back on, social media was FLOODED with reactions to the show including some, like myself, who loved it – while others hated it.
Much of the hate stemmed from what the two female performers were wearing. Shakira donned a traditional (with some alterations) Latin dancing ensemble while JLo sparkled from head to toe in a silver "disco ball-esc" full body leotard with cut outs.
To say the 43 and 50-year-old women stunned with their "youthful" outfits and bodies (jealous) would definitely be accurate.
However, a lot of people – much of which were women mind you – were off put by the "sluttiness" of the outfits and the performance as a whole.
JLo incorporated a pole dancing section into the performance, and mothers across the national basically blew up. How dare she expose our youth to that sort of debauchery...but wait, don't cheerleaders do splits in the air, while donning just as little clothing? And further more, do we not dress our kids in like outfits?
Shakira incorporated Latina belly dancing with a rope prop into her portion, and how dare she... but do you watch dancing with the stars? Have you seen traditional dance moves and attire?
People were not pleased, most running to their keyboards and smartphones to drag the women. But, why?
Aren't we as women supposed to "support other women?" Isn't that the voice we have been trying to get heard for years? Aren't we supposed to stand behind each other when one of us accomplishes something great?
I'm not sure about you, but I think performing the Superbowl looking perhaps better at 43 and 50 – and killing the dance moves and vocals – seems like an accomplishment to me. Oh, and looking as healthy and fit as they did while they did it? That also impresses me.
Are we not preaching to our daughters that being healthy is the goal? These women are not the frowned upon "model skinny," they are healthy and they work very hard to achieve the look they have by living a healthy lifestyle. Isn't this the kind of thing we want our daughters to achieve? To be healthy and avoid trying to be too skinny by resorting to body dysmorphia and eating disorders.
Maybe I'm confused, but I don't think we get to preach female equality while continuing to degrade and criticize our fellow woman by what they choose to wear during a performance, or the dance moves they work hours on end to perfect.