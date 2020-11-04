Hello, my name is Sarah and I am the newest staff writer for The Wayne County News.
Until recently, I have only driven through Wayne County and did not take the opportunity to learn about the area. Because of this, I am excited to get to know the community members and the place you call home.
I currently live in Huntington, but I grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia. I moved to Huntington in 2016 to study journalism at Marshall University. While at Marshall, I was a reporter and editor for the student newspaper, The Parthenon, for two-and-a-half years.
I learned more than I could have imagined and my love for writing only grew during my time at the university.
Besides writing, I also enjoy reading, hiking, watching scary movies and video chatting with my nephew. My nephew cannot talk back to me yet, but he will be able to soon.Since everything started shutting down in March, I have been lucky enough to spend more time doing each of those activities, but I am ready for a change of pace.
During my time with The Wayne County News, I hope to meet as many people as possible and report on events throughout the entire county. I look forward to meeting new people, making memories and seeing areas I have not explored in the past.
So, whether meeting new people happens virtually or in person, I can’t wait to start telling your stories.