As an observer of the local and national political scene, and somebody who teaches the history of politics almost daily in my American history classes, I find myself dumbfounded by the current state of the National Democratic Party.
Quite simply, I feel the DNC on the National stage has lost its way, even lost its marbles. The key to winning a national election in this country is to sway on the fence voters and independents like myself. There are built-in free votes for both sides, the hardcore republicans, and democrats who would rather go down a slide of razor blades into a bath of rubbing alcohol than vote for the other party. But, a party can not win the White House with those voters alone, it requires a candidate who can appeal to moderates and undecided voters. All of this sounds simple, but the latest batch of candidates that the National Democratic Party have put forth only goes to show that they have no conception of this rule.
Where are the moderates? Moderates win elections, but the only serious candidate that I feel one could classify as a moderate is Joe Biden, and he has the eight-year run under the most liberal President in recent history against him. I say “against him” because President Trump will most assuredly use his connection to Obama to sway these moderate voters. If Biden doesn’t gain the nomination look at Bernie Sanders, the man is a socialist, no question about it. Electing a socialist President will serve only to put this country on a fast-track to ruin, and most people who understand even basic economics and government policy can see that he will be soundly defeated if he gains nomination. O’Rourke is a joke and is quickly falling out of the race, especially with his recent promise to forcibly take away all firearms from American citizens.
In my humble opinion, the most serious candidate that the DNC could put forth that would have a chance would be Elizabeth Warren. Warren’s platform will be like blood in the water against President Trump, she is a progressive that preaches endlessly about raising the minimum wage (which has been proven to be a disaster, but I digress), and Trump’s economy will most likely be the backbone of his re-election campaign.
Obviously much can happen between now and election day 2020, but if the economy continues to show growth, and the fantastic unemployment records continue to show job growth, the big three from the Democratic Party would have an uphill battle for the White House, to say the least.
The Democrats need to appeal to the moderates, types of people like I call “West Virginia Democrats” pro-union, economically conservative and socially moderate to conservative, these far-left candidates will win the young vote, and the socialist vote, but that doesn’t win a Presidential Election.