Sitting in the heat and humidity after a thunderstorm rolled through the night before, I watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Championship match between the United States and the Netherlands sitting on the porch of a cabin in the middle of the mountains of Webster County.
I wasn't going to miss it, and even though it's ten days after the fact, it's still worth a mention.
After two easy wins to start group play (Thailand and Chile) the USA picked up a solid 2-0 win over Sweden, which was their most important win on the path to repeating as champions.That fueled success in the Round of 16 against Spain, quarterfinal round against host France, and in the semis against England. The formula was pretty consistent. Start fast, play strong, dictate pace.
In six of its seven matches during the tournament, Team USA scored in the first twelve minutes (12' versus Thailand, 11' versus Chile, 3' versus Sweden, 7' versus Spain , 5' versus France, and 10' versus England) and twice put a ball in the back of the net within the first five minutes. In a tournament with the world's best teams, that's an impressive feat. Even in an ugly win over Spain where both goals came as a result of penalty kicks, the US controlled the flow of the game.
Not only are they now the back-to-back champs, but they also became the only country to ever appear in the championship match in three consecutive World Cups.
It's been an impressive run and American soccer as a whole is better off because of how the team has represented the country through the sport on the world's largest stage.
I won't get political on the issue, but what the US Women's National Soccer team has done for the state of soccer in the United States is next to none. Yes, the men's team has had success in the past but their victories pale in comparison to that over the two-time reigning World Cup champs. Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe have become household names. Even if you haven't followed soccer in recent years, you know those names. The case isn't the same for the men's team (while we're talking about it, the numbers speak for themselves and the Men's FIFA World Cup brings in far greater amounts of money compared to the Women's tournament, so if you're going to argue that the Women should be paid more than the men based solely off success in this tournament, I'd advise against it)
Honestly, it doesn't matter how much they're getting paid, their performance and fulfilled title defense was well worth the watch.
Congrats, Ladies. You did our country proud, and for another four years, you're on top of the soccer world.
