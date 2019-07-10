CRUM — Crum PK-8 School recently hosted a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) camp for area students.
The camp was conducted at the school the week of June 24-28. Students that participated in the camp got to experience constructing robots, coding the robots and competing in the camp "High Rise Challenge" by Vex.
The students at the camp were able to interact with the fun, learning activities and build their skills in the areas of science and technology. The camp was conducted in conjunction with the Wayne County Board of Education. The camp was conducted by Crum PK-8 School staff Elias Perry, Vicky Perry and Betty Marcum.
"The students who participated in the STEM Camp left with new skills and were excited to apply these in the future. We continue to strive to equip our students here at Crum PK-8 and throughout our area with the knowledge and skills to be healthy, productive citizens," Crum PK-8 Principal Nona Newsome said at camp's conclusion. "These type activities are of great benefit for students to continue the learning process during the summer and have fun doing it."