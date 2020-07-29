WAYNE — A two-week survey available to parents and guardians across Wayne County was designed to give the Board of Education a better idea of what approach to take when students went back to school, but school officials said it only made the decision more difficult.
Superintendent Todd Alexander shared some of the results of that survey during a special board meeting last week, the same night they revealed the reentry plan for the Fall semester. He said that many parents showed support for multiple reentry options including completely virtual learning, blended learning and five day face-to-face instruction.
“After looking at these results, it was a clear split between the options. 41 percent of parents supported online school, 46 percent of parents supported the blended learning approach and 41 percent wanted to return to normal, five day instruction schedule at school,” Alexander said.
Ultimately, the board landed on a blended approach in which students will receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning for at least the first grading period. A virtual learning option will be made available for those not comfortable returning the school building.
The student must already be enrolled in a Wayne County School to enroll in virtual school.
If a student is not currently enrolled, parents are asked to contact their local school to enroll on or after Aug. 4th, then fill out the enrollment form at www.wayneschoolswv.org.
At the end of each six-week grading period, students will have the option to withdraw from Virtual Learning and attend in-person classes.
Alexander said the decision will be revisited “on or around Oct. 6” as the first grading period ends on Oct. 12. At that point, if schools can safely move to a normal five day instruction week, Alexander said they would. Other options would be to increase in-person instruction to three or four days. If the public health situation takes a turn for the worse, the District could revert to a completely virtual approach.
Before releasing their tentative reentry plan last week, the superintendent coordinated with county directors and other personnel in the school system to construct a plan that worked for all. Board member JoAnn Hurley praised their inclusion and said it made the plan stronger.
The complete reentry plan can be found at www.wayneschoolswv.org.