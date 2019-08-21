The Wayne County News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two students from Spring Valley High School recently won the top prize at the SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition.
Hunter Donahoe and Gabe Yeoman won the gold medal in the competition, held during the 55th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 24-28. They beat 60 other high school students who participated in the contest.
According to a news release from SME and Stratasys, which co-sponsored the 2019 Additive Manufacturing Competition, six teams - three high school and three college teams - received top honors for the designs they created during the three-day contest.
SME and Stratasys have collaborated on the contest for the past five years, designing the challenge to educate high school and postsecondary students about additive manufacturing technologies while providing them with real-world, hands-on experience utilizing the technology.
"Every year the participants in our SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition impress us with how much they know about the technology and how resourcefully they approach the contest challenges," Sandra L. Bouckley, executive director and CEO of SME, said in the release. "Additive manufacturing is an integral part of the future of manufacturing across every industry. We are proud to partner with Stratasys - and this year FANUC - on a contest that encourages students to develop their technical knowledge and hone their creative problem-solving skills - both qualities required for innovating in expanding technology sectors."
The winning teams received gold, silver and bronze medals from SkillsUSA as well as scholarships from the SME Education Foundation (for high school participants), a one-year subscription for Tooling U-SME classes, RAPID + TCT conference passes (for postsecondary participants), Solidworks' 3D-CAD design software and a MakerBot Mini printer (gold medal winners), the release said.
More than 6,500 career and technical education students - all SkillsUSA state contest winners - competed in 103 hands-on trade, technical and leadership fields during the national conference, the release said.