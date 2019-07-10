CHARLESTON — Wayne High School teacher Alex Amorim has been announced as one of six finalists for the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, according to a recent release from the WV Department of Education.
Finalists were selected among 2019 County Teachers of the Year from each school district. This year's finalists represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state and included Amorim, Wayne High School, Wayne County; Kara Bowles, Mountaineer Middle School, Harrison County; Clara "T.C." Tucker-Clemons, Highlawn Elementary School, Cabell County; Aaron Fedorke, Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County; Jennifer Schwertfeger, Cameron High School, Marshall County; and Lucas Woods, PikeView High School, Mercer County.
"I congratulate these six extraordinary educators, and I appreciate the outstanding work they do every day for the students of West Virginia," said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. "These teachers take a comprehensive approach in their classrooms and have dedicated their lives to educating future generations."
Amorim is a mathematics and engineering teacher at Wayne High School in Wayne. Though not a native of the state, Amorim received a B.A. in Secondary Math Education, a B.S. in Applied Math and an M.A. in Mathematics from Marshall University, and has firmly planted her roots in the state ever since. Amorim teaches Project Lead the Way pre-engineering classes and integrates community projects into her curriculum as part of the Simulated Workplace initiative. After school, she volunteers as the coach for the Wayne High School robotics team, which has qualified for the VEX World Robotics Competition the past two years.
"We are extremely proud that the West Virginia Department of Education chose Alex as a finalist for WV Teacher of the Year," Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said in an emailed statement. "Alex exemplifies the dedicated teachers that we see across the district and we are thrilled that she is representing Wayne County."
West Virginia's 2020 State Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 11, 2019 at a ceremony at Embassy Suites in Charleston. The winner will represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.
For more information, contact Kristin Anderson at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at 304-558-2699 or Kristin.Anderson@k12.wv.us.