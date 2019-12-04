HUNTINGTON — Two surnames that conjure memories of success in Wayne County high school athletics are “Brumfield” and “Malashevich.”
Spring Valley football standout Brody Brumfield combines both. He is the cousin of former Timberwolves stars Trey Malashevich, who plays at Kentucky Christian University, and Graeson Malashevich, who plays at West Virginia University, and the nephew of former Marshall University kicker Billy Malashevich.
Brumfield, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior running back and free safety, is making a name for himself. The speedy youngster carried 10 times for 117 yards and one touchdown last week in Spring Valley’s 30-0 victory over Capital in the Class AAA quarterfinals. He broke loose on a 69-yard TD run with 3:08 left in the third quarter to turn a 10-0 lead to 17-0 and severely dampen the hopes of the Cougars.
That victory secured the No. 3 Timberwolves (11-1) a spot in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal game vs. No. 2 Cabell Midland (12-0) at the Castle in Ona. The winner advances to the state championship game at noon, Dec. 7 at Wheeling Island Stadium. No. 1 Martinsburg (12-0) plays host to No. 4 Parkersburg South (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal.
“He’s been playing really well lately,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of Brumfield. “He’s part of our depth in the backfield. He gives the defense a different look.”
Brumfield has 296 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.
Graeson Malashevich spoke fondly of Brumfield, whose parents are Joe and Tonya Brumfield. The WVU freshman said he and his brother and Brumfield participated in a variety of sports and other activities, with all being “extremely competitive.” Backyard football, wrestling and even performing stunts on a trampoline were contests to see who could be the best.
“I think the main thing my brother and I have done for Brody is be a small part of great teams that created a winning culture at Spring Valley,” Malashevich said. “That set a platform for him and other young players to display their hard work.”
Seniors Luke Christopher (154 attempts, 917 yards, 12 TDs) and David Livingston (106-778, 6 TDs) receive the bulk of the carries, with quarterback Nate Ellis (93-582, 8 TDs) adding his share. Brumfield and fellow junior Cole Diamond also contribute in an attack that has used as many as 13 different ball carriers in a single game this season.
“They all do things that are different,” Dingess said of his backs. “In other offenses, they’d all be featured backs, but in the Wing-T, they share it. Nobody complains. They just want to play football and win.”
Malashevich described Brumfield in much the same manner others described him. He said his cousin has made the family proud.
“Brody has always been a really talented football player,” Malashevich said. “Growing up, I watched him dominate in youth league. You could tell he was naturally gifted on the field. Also, the kid puts in the work. His success is no accident. He gets up by himself and works out before school and does all the little things that help him not only on the football field, but to be a straight-A student.”