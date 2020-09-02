WAYNE — At Spring Valley, the Timberwolves must keep over 100 players socially distanced in the locker rooms.
Players and coaches in Wayne put things on hold after a student-athlete at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Tolsia didn’t get to hold any offseason conditioning before the start of preseason practice.
Each school has felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in a different way, and each of the three high school football teams in Wayne County are still trying to prepare full a full season while uncertainty surrounding it looms large, but one thing is certain: players and coaches are glad to be back on the field.
“It’s good to put helmets on,” Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said. “You kind of forget about all the other crap going on around you, it’s an escape from the junk but I guess you’re reminded by having to wear a mask around all the time.”
The 2020 season is just that, normal but with a constant reminder of a pandemic that has reeked havoc on what we all once saw as normal. Though fall sports have officially started back full swing, as teams prepare for their seasons there is always the chance that the virus could rupture that normal feeling at any time.
“The thing you really worry about is one of these kids coming down with COVID, and then you’re shut down for a little while.” Tolsia coach Eric Crum said. “It makes you on edge a little bit to come in here and do all this work in practice and then three weeks in they might pull the plug. It’s disheartening in a way, but we’re going to be ready.”
State officials adopted a color-coded system, designed to reflect how quickly the virus is spreading in the community, which will determine a county’s status for school and extra curricular activities. Green and Yellow counties pose little risk, while orange and red are considered high risk areas. Data is based on number of cases per 100,000 residents.
The system can leave much to be question for coaches and players alike, but it won’t change how those teams prepare, even if they won’t be allowed to compete that week should the county turn orange or red.
“In athletics, and football specifically, there’s not half-measures. You’ve got to be all in. If you do it halfway you’re probably not going to be pleased with the results,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “As far as the system goes and not knowing (our status) from week to week, we’ll check on Saturday and look at it as an opportunity to get better even if we don’t get to play that Friday.”
“That’s how we approach it every day we have these kids,” Dingess said. “We’re approaching it like it’s the last practice before the state championship game. We’re out there going at it. You’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so we go at it as hard as we can in every practice,” Dingess echoed.
Dingess likened the color-coded system to the old BCS rankings in college football, where teams and fans the same would anxiously await for results to be released to the public. A county’s status can change from week to week which, in turn, could alter their schedule if they are prohibited from competition.
“I know the communities all across the state want to see sports and schools open so I think that’s some extra incentive to do what you’re supposed to do by social distancing and wearing a mask so these kids can be in the classroom and participate in extra curricular activities,” Dingess said.
Tolsia’s Crum said the system serves as a guide for local communities to understand the threat of the virus in a way they might not have before.
“It lets you know where you stand as a county and community because most people don’t know who has it, who doesn’t and how many people have it. It sends a message, like ‘Hey, you’re in the red, or you’re in the yellow,’ and lets the community know that we need to do a better job trying to slow this thing down so our kids can stay active,” Crum said.
Even before practice started, the virus presented many challenges for teams across the state. The governing body of high school athletics in the Mountain State pushed the start of the regular season back one week, eliminating all scheduled Week 1 games.
The moved by the WVSSAC voided what would have been a week of rivalry games for Wayne County, with the Pioneers scheduled to visit Tolsia and Cabell Midland hosting Spring Valley.
Following the cancellation, Wayne added a home game with St. Marys on their original open date while Spring Valley and Tolsia continued to search for games. As it stands, the Pioneers will play a full ten game schedule while the Timberwolves and Rebels will each play nine.
Tolsia made two late additions to their regular season slate after losing three in the early days of summer. Fairland was scheduled to visit Glenhayes before the Ohio Valley Conference changed their scheduling format to all in-state teams. Parkersburg Catholic, due to numbers, was not able to field a team this season. To replace those dates, the Rebels added road games at Braxton County and Tyler Consolidated and also rescheduled their matchup with Tug Valley to give themselves an open date on Oct. 9.
Spring Valley holds on open date on Oct. 23 and Wayne will not have a scheduled off week this season and will play ten consecutive games, if allowed.
In the time leading up to the start of the regular season, teams have been closed following safety protocols in practice, including wearing masks in some drills and distancing from each other during water breaks and when not participating in condition or formation drills.
In June, a Wayne High student-athlete tested positive for the coronavirus. The identity of the student and sport he or she was involved with was not released due to privacy laws, but the Pioneers have been especially careful to avoid any further shutdowns, leaving an impression on the coaching staff.
“I hear people talk about the youth of today being, maybe, not so ideal but from what I’ve seen, these guys are disciplined enough to do the right things and you have to put the structure out there for them in that setting,” Harmon said. “If I can be a good example to the rest of the community, that’s a great thing. It’s good for these kids to get out there, be social, be around each other but we also have to have that structure in place.”
As the first week of practices for county teams came to a close the WVSSAC released guidance for fan attendance at sporting events this Fall, it was a move that was expected from some, but criticized by others.
For the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and cheerleading, the protocols follow the state’s color-coded rating system in effect for each county. If the home team’s status is in the green category (safest), attendance is limited to immediate household family members of players and coaches. If the county is in yellow, only parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses are permitted to attend. In both cases, face coverings are required if social distancing can’t be maintained.
Schools in the orange and red (unsafest) categories cannot play games, though schools in orange counties are still permitted to practice. SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said attendance guidelines will be revisited after the second week of games.
“The bottom line,’’ Dolan said, “is that the players have all practiced together and there haven’t been any outbreaks, so we feel pretty good about that unit. The kids all live with families, so we feel good about that unit. By keeping those two units together, we feel like it’s the best opportunity to not have any outbreaks from fans coming to games.
“We want people to understand we’ve got these guidelines because the most important thing is that the games get played by the kids. In Pennsylvania, they’re not allowing any fans, period. We felt like we want to give our parents and families the opportunity to see games, as long as they can do that safely.’’
At the end of the day, high school football will begin this weekend in West Virginia, and though it will likely look and feel different, each school has adapted to the circumstances in hopes of making this season feel as normal as one could in the middle of a global pandemic.