HUNTINGTON — In less than a month’s time, Cody Sharp had experienced about every emotion possible on the baseball diamond, but just before the 2020 season was brought to a sudden halt, he felt like he was getting somewhere.
The Kenova native had just gotten his feet wet with the Marshall Thundering Herd, having appeared in four non-conference games with one start before everything was shutdown due to growing concerns of spreading COVID-19.
The Herd lost it’s first five games, including 3-game sweep in their first series of the year against the then-No. 4 ranked Florida Gators.
In the Sunday finale in Gainsville, Sharp got his first taste of college baseball. The jump from high school to college ball is a fierce one, and one he never truly grasped the weight of until he stepped on the mound at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium.
“It’s was a big step and that atmosphere was completely different,” said the former Spring Valley High School standout.
With two runners on in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sharp entered the game, walked his first two batters, allowed one run to score on a balk and walked his third and final batter of the day before being pulled from the game.
Marshall was eventually defeated 18-5, but just seven days later, things drastically improve for Sharp and the Herd.
His second appearance of the season came Sunday, Feb. 23 with the Herd trailing 5-1 to Bowling Green. The lefty pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, gave up two hits and struck out four of the 16 batters he faced that day.
He left the game having given Marshall’s offense the chance to rally back and take a 7-5 lead late in the game, putting Sharp in line for his first collegiate win and the Herd’s first victory of the season.
“It felt great,” he said. “They put me a pretty tight situation and I knew I had to come in a compete and give our team a chance to win, and that’s what I did.”
Fast forward two weeks and he made his first start in a home series against the Akron Zips.
“It was cool. My parents were able to come and so were some of my old coaches, like my high school coach (Austin) Pratt was able to be there. I was pretty nervous through the first inning but settled in after that.”
His confidence had grown in increments all season long and seasoned vets Wade Martin and Geordon Blanton were vital in setting the bar for Sharp and other underclassmen to reach.
“You’re still maturing when you get (to college),” said Sharp. “Wade is probably the biggest leader on the team. I looked up to him, followed him, he’s a great leader. Geordon Blanton is another one I’d put right there with him.”
Four appearances, each one with brighter spots than the one before, but there wouldn’t be a fifth during his freshman season after Conference USA and the NCAA put a hard stop on all athletic events in the face of the novel coronavirus.
“About five minutes before we got on the bus to go get on a plane and head to Rice, the coaches told us that we were going to head back to Huntington because the games had been cancelled,” Sharp said. “Everyone was kind of in shock. I know I haven’t seen anything like that in my lifetime.”
The virus which originated in China had grown exponentially in a brief period of time after entering the United States. No doubt shutting down the season was a difficult decision to make, but it was also the correct one when considering the severity of the situation.
Still, it couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time for Sharp, who was on the brink of a break through.
“I was pretty excited about moving forward because it was between me and another guy competing for the Sunday spot in conference play, so I was feeling pretty good and ready to work even harder to get that spot.” Sharp said.
“It’s disappointing.”
Now almost two weeks into the earliest off-season he’s ever had, Sharp has continued to make improving his top priority, just as he would have if the season was still in progress. The work just looks a little different now.
“Just trying to keep a routine of putting the same work in I’m used to every single day. I can’t get in a gym necessarily, but my uncle has a workout space at home where I can go to keep that work going.”
The majority of his teammates returned home following the announcement that face-to-face classes would not resume during the Spring semester.
Until baseball season returns next year, Sharp said he plans on working diligently in his course work at Marshall and keeping his focus on what lies ahead in his collegiate career, not necessarily what’s been taken away.
“We’ve got to stay focused through all of this,” Sharp added, “because eventually we’ll come out on the other side and everything will go back to normal.”