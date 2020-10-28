HUNTINGTON — Disappointment is rare for Reid Carrico and Wyatt Milum this time of year, but both received a dose of it recently when the U.S. Army All-American Bowl was canceled.
Carrico, a star linebacker at Ironton High School, and Milum, a standout tackle at Spring Valley High, were scheduled to play in the all-star game in January in San Antonio, Texas.
Concerns regarding COVID-19, however, led officials of the game to cancel, even though San Antonio’s government had allowed other events to continue,
“Due to the environment we find ourselves in and with the health and safety of our All-Americans and their families our first priority, we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year’s All-American Bowl,” game officials wrote in a statement.
Carrico, who has committed to Ohio State, and Milum, a West Virginia University commit, said they looked forward to playing, but are focused on their high school teams’ season.
Ironton (8-0) plays Harvest Prep (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ohio Division V, Region 19 semifinals. Spring Valley (4-1) is off this week because of a COVID situation of its own, as Wayne County is in orange on the state’s coronavirus map and its teams are forbidden to play. The Timberwolves were scheduled to visit Ashland on Friday.
Carrico said he looked forward to the game, but time constraints were going to be a challenge had he played in it since he is graduating in December to enroll at Ohio State in January.
“It hurts because I was really excited for the entire experience of it all,” Carrico said on Monday. “The way it was going to work out, though, as soo as I would get back it would be time to move to Columbus. So it worked out all right. I’ll get to spend my last week in Ironton with my family and friends.”
Milum said he was in disbelief when he heard the contest was canceled.
“Playing in the All-American game has been a dream of mince since I started playing football,” Milum said. “I was really excited to go play in the All-American game and to compete and make my community and state proud.”
Milum said the cancellation still is sinking in during a season when COVID-19 has made a mess of Spring Valley’s schedule.
“I’m really still in shock and disbelief that I’m not going to be fulfilling my lifelong dream that I’ve worked so hard for,” Milum said.
Former Bluefield High School safety Isaiah Johnson, who now plays at Play Del Ray High in St. Bernard, California, also was scheduled to play in the game.
All-American players will be honored with a two-hour special on Jan. 2 on NBC. The game is expected to return to San Antonio in 2022.