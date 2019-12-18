HUNTINGTON — Several football players throughout Wayne County earned All-state or All-conference designations following the 2019 season. Players from each of the three high schools in the county were represented.
The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released All-state team for Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA last week.
Spring Valley had seven athletes that earned a spot on the list: Wyatt Milum and David Livingston were named to first team offense and defense, respectively.
Jake Hutchison was named to the second-team offense and Luke Christopher was recognized as a second team Utility player.
The Wolves’ Brody Brumfield and Zane Porter received Special Honorable Mention and Clayton Sharp earned Honorable mention.
In Class AA, Wayne’s Jamison Maynard earned Special Honorable mention and Aaron Adkins was given Honorable mention designation by the WV Sports Writers Association.
Tolsia’s Stone Sartin earned a spot on the second-team defense and John Wilson was named a second team utility player while Tanner Copley earned Special Honorable mention and TJ Jackson was given Honorable Mention in Class A.
All-MSAC
Spring Valley had 12 players named on the All-MSAC team, announced by the league last week.
Jake Hutchison (C), Wyatt Milum (T), Zane Porter (K), Luke Christopher (LB), David Livingston (DB) and Brody Brumfield (Utility) were named to the All-MSAC first team.
Corbin Page (TE), Zane Brumfield (DL) and Clayton Sharp (LB) were named to the second team. Nate Ellis earned special mention and Cole Diamond and Garrett Hall were given honorable mention.
All-Cardinal Conference
Wayne’s Hayden Nelson and Aaron Adkins were named to the All-Cardinal Conference first team, the league announced last week.
Jon Chinn and Jamison Maynard represented the Pioneers on the second team.