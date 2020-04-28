The XFL has now failed twice but another comeback — as unlikely as it might be — is what the future of football needs.
Not sold? Let’s take a look at Kenny Robinson, a name that could change the perception these “developmental leagues,” for lack of a better term.
Robinson, a former West Virginia University student athelte, was expelled for violating the school’s code of conduct related to academic fraud. He wound up going to the XFL as a way to support his family after his mom was diagnosed with cancer.
Even after entering the transfer portal, he didn’t end up at another school, but chose to take the risk of playing professional football to hone his craft and prepare for the draft.
That risk was ultimately his reward.
He was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the initial XFL Draft in October, and was drafted in the Fifth Round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers over the weekend.
The 21 year-old entered the draft with one half season of professional experience under his belt after playing five games for the Battlehawks before the league was shutdown due to the spread of coronavirus.
Is a half season of professional ball worth as much as a full season of college ball? Would he have been taken higher had he remained in college? Those questions don’t have answers, and likely won’t given that the XFL is bankrupt and has no plans to return.
We need a larger sample size than just one player. Jalen Greene, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix would like to have a word.
Each of those three highly ranked college basketball recruits have decided to forego college basketball and play in the NBA G League next season. While it’s a huge loss for college hoops, it’s a massive advantage for these young men.
They’ll undoubtedly play against better competition and find themselves more prepared to transition into the NBA one day. The G League is the NBA’s official minor league featuring 28 teams, each with a direct affiliation with an NBA franchise.
This move for Todd, Greene and Nix has been made possible by a recently announced ‘Select Contract” for elite prospects not yet eligible for the NBA. The contracts, which will include robust programmatic opportunities for development, are for elite players who are at least 18 years old and will pay $125,000 for the five-month season, according to information on the league’s website.
It’s a better option for the future of the league. The athletes get the exposure, experience and monetary compensation for their efforts. The NBA has it, Major League Baseball has it. And with the potential that collegiate sports might be cancelled in Fall 2020, the NFL might wish they had a developmental league like the XFL this time next year.
The National Football League should hope the XFL makes another comeback. Maybe they should even help make that happen.