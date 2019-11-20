HUNTINGTON—Tyrus Baumgardner will be taking his talent to the next level on the diamond at West Virginia State University following his senior season at Spring Valley.
Baumgardner will be following in his father’s foot steps, Chad Baumgardner, who also played at State from 1994-1997 under former coach Cal Bailey. Chad Baumgarder helped lead the Yellowjackets to a conference title in 1997 and helped earn coach Bailey his 500th career win.
Tyrus Baumgardner had a stellar junior season for the Wolves as a utility-style asset. The junior tossed 12 innings – with 11 strikeouts, a 4.083 earned run average and 1-1 record. When he wasn’t on the mound, the right hander saw time in center field where he earned second team all MSAC and honorable mention in the all-state selection.
Tyrus Baumgarder excelled at the plate with a .374 batting average in 102 plate appearances, five doubles, three triples, 22 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
“My goals for my senior season is to be a team leader and work hard to get better every day. I’m going to do what I can to help my team win a championship,” he stated.
The State Yellowjackets finished 24-23 overall and 19-11 in conference play last season under coach Sean Loyd.
“I chose State because they showed a lot of interest from the start. It’s close to home and a great baseball program. It’s cool that I can go play where my dad played. I also have many close friends and old teammates that either play there or will play there,” he added.
His success doesn’t stop on the diamond, the two-sport athlete (football/baseball) also maintains a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom.
“I plan to get a degree in sports science and become a physical therapist. My first focus will be in the classroom to keep my academics the best they can be,” Tyrus Baumgarder said.
Spring Valley will rely heavily on the upcoming senior in the 2020 season.
“Tyrus Baumgarder has been a varsity contributor since his freshman year at Spring Valley. He had a great year at the plate, playing centerfield and pitching crucial innings for us last season,” head coach Austin Pratt said. “He comes from a baseball family and has a high baseball IQ. I look for him to be one of our leaders this spring during his senior season. He also takes care of business in the classroom by earning the Promise Scholarship. He’s a well-rounded kid that found a good fit at WV State.”
Tyrus Baumgarder will be signing his letter of intent on December 11, 2019 at 3:30pm at Spring Valley High School.