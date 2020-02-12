GLENHAYES, W. Va. — In terms of scoring, the Tolsia starters still got theirs, but it was two players off the bench that stole the show in an important sectional game between Tolsia and the Buffalo Bison in high school boys basketball.
"We needed this one tonight," head coach Todd Maynard said of the 76-69 win. "We're always going to get their best and leaving with a win tonight is huge for our program."
The visiting Bison (5-11) held their largest lead of the night late in the first quarter, 16-9, when Alec Hanshaw connected on a technical free throw when Tolsia's Zack Ball checked into the game.
Why the tech?
Ball was not listed in the official game book Tuesday evening, and while Buffalo might have wished that to be reality, the senior turned in a big performance from the second he stepped onto the floor.
He finished with 11 points but his most valuable effort came on the boards, hauling in a handful of rebound and giving Tolsia (9-8) defensive boost in his few, but valuable minutes.
Ball's time on the floor was somewhat limited because of a lingering ankle injury suffered in a 40-point win over South Harrison Saturday evening. But even with Ball off the floor, the Rebels needed length on the floor and had to go deep in the bench to find it.
Steven Ward, an unlikely hero, was the answer and came up with big stops on one end of the floor and big shots on the other, scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter alone.
"It's all about learning from your mistakes. We didn't play well when we had them the first time at their place, but I wanted to come in and play my best ball," said Ward, referencing Buffalo's 66-64 win in their first meeting of the year.
"We run on momentum and our game is all about showing energy."
Ward provided that energy, matching a career-high with nine points, none bigger than a late three-pointer to extend Tolsia's lead to two possessions late in the ball game.
"He took advantage of his minutes and a big reason why we won this game," Maynard said.
He and Ball were also tasked with slowing down the Bison's Alec Hanshaw who torched the defense for most of the night, finishing with a game-high 26 after dropping 30 on them earlier this season. After scoring 22 points in three quarters, he was limited to just two made baskets in the final frame.
The Rebels have now won three games in a row and six of their last eight games. They return to action Saturday, Feb. 15 in the boys WV Hometown Invitational Tournament. Buffalo will host Point Pleasant Thursday.
BUFFALO 18 17 17 17 - 69: Hanshaw 26, Whittington 14, N. Thompson 7, England 7, Landers 5, I. Thompson 4, Nutter 2, Slaman 2, Harris 2
TOLSIA 17 15 16 28 - 76: Muncy 19, Johnson 18, Cantrell 11, Ball 11, Ward 9, Salmons 8.