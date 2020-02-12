Wayne, W.Va. (25570)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.