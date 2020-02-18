WAYNE — Two weeks after approving a job description to resurrect the Athletic Director position for three Wayne County High Schools, the Wayne County Board of Education has announced the names of the individuals that will fill those positions.
Tom Harmon, head football coach at Wayne High School, will serve a second stint as Athletic Director for the school.
Tim George, who has filled the duties on a volunteer basis at Spring Valley High School will serve in an official capacity now, and Wade Cyrus will take on the position in addition to his duties as assistant football coach at Tolsia High School.
"All three recommended candidates currently serve in some capacity as athletic coaches, and will carry out the responsibilities of Athletic Director in addition to those current positions," Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
Two of those three names were the initial hiring recommended to the Superintendent by each high school, the lone outlier being Harmon.
A committee at Wayne High School had recommended James Todd Ross for the AD position.
"When we have jobs that are posted a committee from the school will make a recommendation for someone to fill it. That comes to me, and then I bring that to the board for vote," Alexander said.
Presented for vote were George, Cyrus and Ross. The board voted to go into executive session to discuss the personnel matter and after discussion, returned and then voted to reject Ross – and recommend Harmon based on a secondary recommendation by the Superintendent.
“The board believed Tom Harmon had the most experience and that made him the most qualified candidate for the position,” Alexander said.
It was not a unanimous vote. In two separate votes — one to reject Ross and another to accept the new recommendation — Randall Trautwein voted opposite his fellow board members in favor of Ross. The final vote was 4-1 in favor of Harmon.
As for bringing back the position, most agree it was needed.
"I have to thank our Wayne County Board of Education for working hard to bring back these positions after a few years," said George. "I can’t wait to get to work continuing to help our Spring Valley community be as great as it can be."
Cyrus echoed those sentiments.
“I don’t think there’s any negatives,” he said. “It gives a face to each athletic program, someone you know is going to be at every event and available to help if something comes up.”
Both George and Cyrus have performed many of the duties of an Athletic Director on a volunteer basis in recent years. Harmon had previously held the position before it was eliminated.
Though the official title was gone, the responsibilities remained and were split between coaches, assistants and administrators. It's something that Harmon believed eventually weighed those volunteers down.
"A lot of publicly unseen headaches have occurred because of these divided responsibilities. Adding some continuity to the high schools, assigning a point person to make sure all of today’s requirements are met, and allowing people time to do the job they were hired to do will be nothing but beneficial," he said.
Harmon referred to the position as a "full-time situation," meaning ideally, that person would not have to split AD responsibilities with class time, but commended the BOE on the action they took to bring the position back.
"A lot of great lessons are learned on the courts, fields, and tracks in Wayne County. Yearly, some of the best students, future leaders, best attendees, highest character, and most respectful young people participate in athletics," said Harmon.
"Having someone encouraging participation, overseeing grades, and paying full attention to the many athletic needs is a good move," he said.