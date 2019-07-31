TREASURE COAST, Fla. — Buffalo won two games in pool play Monday in the 12-under Babe Ruth Softball World Series.
The standouts from Wayne County defeated a team from Winter Park, Florida, 3-1, then beat a squad from Peachtree, Virginia 14-2. The victories improved Buffalo to 3-0 in pool play heading into Tuesday's 11 a.m. game vs. the Treasure Coast Athletic Association Wildcats.
Against Winter Park, Makenzie Dishman gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead in the first inning when she doubled, moved to third on a fielder's choice, then scored on a passed ball. In the third inning, Skyler Lawrence doubled home two runs to make it 3-0. Madison Pitts struck out four, allowed five hits and one unearned run in five innings to earn the win.
Buffalo also started quickly against Peachtree, as Lydia Smith led off with a single and scored on a passed ball. Lexi Black drove in a run to make it 2-0.
In the second, after Gracie Rickman and Smith each singled, Lawrence doubled to plate both. Black then singled and scored on a double by Alex Hill to spark a seven-run inning.
In the third, Smith and Kate Spry hit singles before Dishman walked. Lawrence followed with a towering grand slam. Hill pitched a four-inning no-hitter for the win.
Buffalo U-12 softball wins World Series opener in Florida
TREASURE COAST, Florida - Buffalo Babe Ruth's 12U softball team got off to a hot start in their opener at the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida, on Sunday.
Buffalo defeated Los Altos (California), 10-0, in three innings at Halpatiokee Park.
The second inning is where Buffalo took control of the contest.
After plating a pair of runs in the first on a two-run single by Libby Saunders, Buffalo broke it open with four runs in the second, courtesy of a two-run single by Makenzie Dishman and a two-run double by Skyler Lawrence.
Dishman added more cushion in the third when she doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 10-0.
Madison Pitts came on and shut down Los Altos at the plate, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters in three innings to get the win.
Buffalo takes on Winter Park (Florida) at 11 a.m. on Monday at Pineapple Park.