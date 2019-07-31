KENOVA — On Friday evening, friends and family gathered at Kenova United Methodist Church to celebrate Ceredo-Kenova's Sports Weekend Celebration.
While the sports aspect is what has brought everyone in the C-K community together for more than two decades, the real celebration during the 22nd annual C-K Sports Weekend has to do with community.
Whether near or far, the real meaning behind the weekend is celebrating home, which can take on several meanings.
The theme for Friday's dinner was celebrating the life of Herb Stephens Jr., a former Ceredo-Kenova great who went to Marshall before enlisting in the Air Force, then moving on to Texas Christian University once his service was complete.
Stephens settled down in Fort Worth, Texas, following his playing days, but never forgot about the tiny communities from which he came.
Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups, one of Friday's speakers, said the people of Ceredo and Kenova loved Herb Stephens every bit as much as Herb Stephens loved the people of Ceredo and Kenova.
"As we get older - and most of us here, my contemporaries have celebrated Christmas 60 times or so - mortality becomes reality and you start looking back at your life," Billups said. "One thing I've become a believer in is that you have about a handful of really true friends and a handful of people who were your heroes. Herb Stephens was a hero of mine."
Each year, Stephens remained in constant contact with his friends back home through his work with the C-K Sports Weekend, which annually features a Friday evening dinner that precedes Saturday's Eric Sparks Memorial Golf Tournament.
In each year since its inception, Stephens participated in the Eric Sparks Memorial Golf Tournament, which remembers Sparks, who passed away 22 years to the day from Friday's dinner at the age of 20.
Like Stephens, Sparks was known within the community for his involvement in sports, but he was revered for the person he was. His father, Bob, started the Eric Sparks Memorial Scholarship, one of several recipients of the monies generated from the C-K Sports Weekend. Other beneficiaries include C-K Little League, C-K Youth Football and C-K Buddy Basketball.
"It is a great thing for his memory to live on, and it lives on in a lot of the organizations that benefit," said Ric Morrone, who was one of Eric's former coaches. "This whole weekend is a great way for people to give back."
While many of those in attendance on Friday were from the Ceredo and Kenova communities, one person who isn't from either: Jason Williamson, who was Eric's roommate at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Williamson - more widely known as "Newt" by everyone in the room on Friday - makes it down for the Sports Weekend each year because, as he explained, he may have originally been from Ritchie County, but he's become an honorary member of the Ceredo-Kenova family.
"I feel just as close to a lot of the people here as I do with people from my own hometown," Williamson said. "Bob and Sharon and Jonathan are literally a second family for me. Eric was kind-hearted and genuine. It was nice to meet that when I got to college because growing up, I was an only child and so I never really had a brother. It feels like they are my extended family and it's a great feeling to come down here and experience that."
Williamson said the community aspect is what keeps the C-K Sports Weekend circled on his calendar each year.
"There is still a sense of community here that you don't see as often nowadays because people are so transient and move around so much," Williamson said. "People just don't seem to know their neighbors as well as they used to. It's still like that around here, though."
Billups said that Ceredo-Kenova's preservation of its history through events, such as the Sports Weekend, are what make it such a special place to live.
"As we get older, many of us get carried away with life," Billups said. "You don't have to move away to forget where you came from. You could live right here and forget where you came from. Herbie never did. For the last 30 years, we talked on a regular basis and it was always, 'What's going on in C-K? What can I do?' It wasn't about the money. It was about the love for the town."
John Stephens, Herb Stephens' brother, summed it up best when describing that community mentality during a heartfelt speech about his brother at the dinner.
"He learned a lot from the people in our community," John Stephens said. "And our community wasn't Ceredo and Kenova. It was Ceredo-Kenova. Now, when you had to get mail, you had to write Ceredo down, but the people of those two towns, when we were growing up, they worked together for the kids."
Bill Cornwell served as the Master of Ceremonies while Rick Chaffin and Skip Looney joined Billups, John Stephens and Cornwell as guest speakers.
The Eric Sparks Memorial Golf Tournament takes place on Saturday in two flights - an 8 a.m. morning flight and a 1 p.m. afternoon flight - at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.