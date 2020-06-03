KENOVA — West Virginia will allow “low-contact” outdoor sporting events, including Little League and youth soccer games, starting June 22, and will allow spectators, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
But neither the governor nor his staff made clear how they would keep kids and families safe from the coronavirus at games. Justice said the events would only be held with “absolute mandatory social distancing,” but his office didn’t release details on what the minimum requirements would be.
The Ceredo-Kenova little league has set a tentative start date of June 8, which would allow for teams begin a two-week practice period before the regular season begins. Baseball games would be played at Mitch Stadium in Kenova. Softball would be played at Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo.
In both instances, teams and coaches would operate under strict social distancing guidelines including modified practices, requiring masks when not on the playing field, and eliminating the use of dugouts to further separate players. CKLL said in a release it would wait on additional guidelines from Justice before issuing a policy regarding fans and spectators.
Isaiah Sanders, who is entering his final year of Little League eligibility, normally plays in the Vinson league. League officials decided Saturday to shut down Vinson Little League for the year but gave each player options to join other area leagues.
Sanders landed with the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders. Though some parents have expressed a variety of concerns about the league’s return, Sanders’ mother, Beth Ferrell, said she has no reservations about signing him up to play this year.
“With baseball you’re not in each other’s face like you would be in basketball. He has a mask he can wear when he’s not playing and it’s just good for them to be able to get outside,” said Ferrell. “We’ve kept these kids in the house for three months now. It’s a good decision for his physical and mental health.”
At each site, there will be a designated pick up and drop off locations. In game, baseballs and softballs would be changed out upon request, officials would encourage each player to not share equipment and gatherings of one or both teams would be prohibited, including traditional post-game handshakes.