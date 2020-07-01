FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the top free-agents in the National Football League has officially signed with a new team.
ESPN reported Sunday afternoon that Cam Newton, who spent nearly a decade with the Carolina Panthers organization, signed a one year, incentive-laden deal worth up to $7.5 million with the New England Patriots.
Newton, who was the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, played in only two games last season due to shoulder and foot injuries. The 31-year-old spent nine seasons in Carolina, winning the NFL MVP award in 2015 when he led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was released by the Panthers following the 2019 season.
After he was named MVP, Newton’s career was hindered significantly by injuries. In 2016 he suffered a concussion in Week 4 of the season before tearing his rotator cuff and undergoing surgery later that year. In 2017 he battled a nagging knee injury after suffering ligament and cartilage damage. In 2018 he played through another shoulder injury and most recently suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2019.
Newton will join 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ QB room. One of those names will be the the ultimate replacement for former New England quarterback Tom Brady, who helped the team to six Super Bowl titles in 19 years.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Patriots were the only team in the league to show “any real interest” in Newton and were also reportedly considering making a deal with Colin Kaepernick before Newton’s signing became official.