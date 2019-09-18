By LUKE CREASY
HD Media
HAMLIN - Before the season began Tolsia football coach Eric Crum said if his squad could escape the first three weeks with two wins that they would be right where he wanted them to be.
After a close win over Clay County in Week 2 of the season and a dominating performance at Lincoln County last Friday night, the Rebels are exaclty where Crum had hoped they'd be.
The Tolsia Rebels held the homestanding Lincoln County Panthers scoreless on their way to a 24-0, behind a career night from running back John Wilson, who finished with 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
"When went to three tough places to play and came out with two wins," Crum said. "We knew these first few weeks were going to be tough but if we could get two, maybe three wins it'd be amazing."
Both Tolsia (2-1) and Lincoln County (0-3) got strong starts on the defensive side of the ball, but the Rebels offense orchestrated a 10-play, 54-yard drive for the game's first score. Quarterback Jesse Muncy connected with wideout Gavin Meadows for 30 of those yards on 3rd-and-13 to set his team up on the plus side of the field.
Muncy capped off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak and completed a pass to Josh Wilson for the two-point conversion which gave the Rebels an 8-0 lead with 9:21 left in the first half.
Lincoln County had a strong answer to Tolsia's touchdown drive, placing themselves inside the Rebels' five yard line before the drive began moving backwards. The Panthers began the drive with excellent field position after a 27-yard kickoff return by Colin, combined with back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Rebels.
The Tolsia defense kept Lincoln County out of the endzone and Isaiah Smith was called for intentional grounding on third down, forcing a 32-yard field goal attempt from David Turner - which he missed.
Lincoln County took its final drive of the half into Rebels territory but turned the ball over on downs with 20 seconds remaining. Tolsia led 8-0 at halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Rebels' running back John Wilson carried the ball four times for 63 yards and a touchdown to double Tolsia's lead, bringing the score to 16-0 after the successful two-point conversion.
"Tanner is a really good back but we thought John Wilson might be the key for us this year. This is the first week of practice that he's really stepped up and run hard," Crum said. "He ran like a man tonight, he hit his holes and didn't hesitate."
Lincoln County struggled to move the ball in the second half, turning the ball over on downs and earning just 16 yards on their second drive of the half before being forced to punt.
Tolsia began their drive on the Panthers' 49 yard line and reached the endzone in just two plays after run of 39 yards and 10 yards respectively from Tanner Copley and John Wilson, who earned his second touchdown of the evening.
The final score was set after Muncy connected with Stull for a third two-point conversion of the evening, putting Tolsia in front of home-standing Lincoln County 24-0 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
After a season opening loss to the Fairland Dragons, the Rebels ended a three game road stretch with back-to-back wins over Class AA teams and will open it's home portion of the season next week against Westside - something the team is over the moon about."It's gonna be great. Bus rides, you know, they aren't the best. Kinda slows us down on away games but we should have a big home crowd with lots of energy," running back John Wilson said. "It'd be huge if we could get another win."
TOLSIA 0 8 16 0 - 24
LCHS 0 0 0 0 - 0
THS - Muncy 1 run (Wilson 8 pass from Muncy for two-point conversion)
THS - Wilson 5 run (Stull 2 pass from Muncy for two-point conversion)
THS - Wilson 10 run (Stull 2 pass from Muncy for two-point conversion)
Team statistics
THS LCHS
Total yards 337 145
First downs 16 7
Rushes-yds 47-286 27-43
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 8-15-1
Passing yards 47 102
Penalties-Yds 7-57 6-41
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Individual stats
RUSHING: TOLSIA - John Wilson 13-123, 2 TD; Copley 14-95; Muncy 8-25, TD; Beckleheimer 7-24; Gauze 2-11; Sturgell 2-8; David Dingess 1-0. LCHS - Parsons 6-24; Isaiah Smith 14-16; Miller 4-13; Shimp 3- minus 10.
PASSING: TOLSIA - Jesse Muncy 3-of-6, 47 yards, INT. LCHS - Nolan Shimp 6-of-8, 60 yards; Isaiah Smith 2-of-7, 42 yards.
RECEIVING: TOLSIA - Meadows - 2-39; Ball 1-8. LCHS - Phillips 3-62, Smith 3-27, Adkins 1-10, Parsons 1-3.