HUNTINGTON — Wyatt Milum and Reid Carrico received major national attention recently from one of the more well-known publications in all of sports.
Carrico, a linebacker from Ironton High School, and Milum, an offensive lineman from Spring Valley High School, were named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Watch List on Wednesday.
Milum, a 6-7, 285-pound senior tackle, committed to West Virginia University. He joins South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton as the only players from West Virginia on the list. Safety Isaiah Johnson of Bluefield is listed, but he moved to California.
SI writers wrote about Milum the following:
“Frame: Prototype size with room to add some serious weight in college. Has long arms with evenly distributed weight.
“Athleticism: Kick step shows light feet. Plays with his hips underneath him along with quick choppy steps. He redirects well in open spaces as well. Brute more than an athlete, but has top-end traits on the line.
“Instincts: Shows a knowledge of play scheme and design based off of body placement during blocks. He also seems technical in terms of footwork and hand placement. He can be a bit of a leaner in the run game.
“Polish: The leaning in the run game will need to be cleaned up quickly upon arrival, and he is clean enough in the hips to do so. Has played right tackle in high school and will likely remain there in college.
“Bottom Line: Yep, this is exactly what a West Virginia tackle looks like. Milum is just downright nasty at the point of attack with the length to keep you from the passer. He’s been well-coached in his pass set despite rarely having to do so.”
Milum is one of eight players committed to WVU on the list.
Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior linebacker, is one of 37 players from Ohio on the list. Carrico, a first-team all-stater and district player of the year, has committed to play at Ohio State University.
SI writers wrote about Carrico the following:
“Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and some length in arms. Tight torso and waist with athletic lower half. Has room to carve and chisel his body.
“Athleticism: Displays good change of direction to weave and squeeze A-gap and B-gap runs. Very good range from second level to reach box edges and perimeter with ease. Beats blockers laterally and can easily cross faces. Has balance to get over trash. Excellent speed and closing quickness. Arrives with forceful intent and thump at collision points on ball-carriers.
“Instincts: Can click and close with a very good feel for flow versus run. Solid ability to read cross keys to mesh points through traffic. Takes good pursuit angles and can backdoor blockers. Assertive and decisive to squeeze line and insert in gaps. Syncs with snap with late declaration as a blitzer. Decent and capable of disrupting passing lanes in coverage from MOF.
“Polish: Mainly plays Mike ‘backer with outstanding motor. Used mostly in blitz packages and as a hug player versus pass. Needs to continue improving hand usage at the point in take-on and shed phase versus blockers. High hat at times versus pass. Must continue to develop zone eyes and show he can relate to 2 and 3 in zone concepts. Must show he can match and copy running backs and tight ends in man concepts.
“Bottom Line: Carrico has outstanding toughness and physicality, to go along with his good play speed and range. He works as a decisive middle linebacker who takes good pursuit angles with good play speed versus the run. While he must show he can do more than spy, hug and blitz, Carrico does have athletic traits to develop in pass coverage. He fits best as a Mike ‘backer in an attacking single-gap defense with a 4-3 base alignment.”
Carrico is one of 17 players committed to the Buckeyes on the list.