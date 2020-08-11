LEWISBURG, W. Va. — The Ceredo-Kenova All-Stars will play for the West Virginia Little League Baseball crown Wednesday evening after defeating Sophia 24-5 in the final game of the winner's bracket in the Special Games Tournament.
It was the most runs scored by a single team in the tournament this year. They will face either Sophia or Mineral County depending on the result of the final game in the elimination bracket. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on Video Productions Facebook and Twitter pages.
Though Ceredo-Kenova has won each of its three games in the double-elimination tournament thus far, the championship game will be winner-take-all, a change from the traditional format which would afford a team who was previously undefeated entering the title game a second game should they lose the first.
The Wonders got on the board early in the contest, scoring seven runs in the first two innings before racing out to a 10-1 in the third inning. Isaiah Saunders drove in four runs and hit for the cycle in the win.
Evan Mannon, Beau Farley, Brody Spencer, Jack Shumaker and Harrison Riggs each drove in runs and C-K took advantage of several defensive miscues for Sophia to run away with the win. Miguel Cain hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
The Wonders scored in each inning except for the fourth frame, putting up four in the 1st inning, three in each the 2nd, 3rd and 5th innings and 11 in the 6th to set the final score.
C-K defeated Greenbrier Central Little League, 7-3, on Saturday to advance in the State Special Games tournament. In an 8-6 victory over Mineral County LL Sunday, the Wonders took advantage of two late home runs to help complete the comeback: a three-run home run off the bat of the Wonders’ Isaiah Saunders tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Cole McChristian set the final score later that inning with a two-out, two-run homer to centerfield on the first pitch of his at bat.