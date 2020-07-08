0630 ckll 2.jpg
Buy Now

The Cubs battle the Dodgers in a Ceredo-Kenova Little League Baseball game Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mitch Stadium in Kenova.

KENOVA — The Ceredo-Kenova Little League will postpone all baseball games until further notice after an individual involved with the league reported a potential exposure to COVID-19.

"This person has been tested and is awaiting results early next week. In an abundance of caution, CKLL will postpone all games until the results are shared with the league. We just learned of the potential exposure (Wednesday) evening so we hope and pray with this immediate course of action that any potential positive test result will not impact your children, the league or the community," league communication officer Jesse McChristian said.

Once result of the pending test is reported to league officials, a decision will be made on the how to proceed for the remainder of the season. McChristian said CKLL has also notified other leagues after having played recent interleave games.

"We appreciate your understanding during this time, as we are making tough decisions to help keep your child safe and prevent community spread," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back as more details become available.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.