KENOVA — The Ceredo-Kenova Little League will postpone all baseball games until further notice after an individual involved with the league reported a potential exposure to COVID-19.
"This person has been tested and is awaiting results early next week. In an abundance of caution, CKLL will postpone all games until the results are shared with the league. We just learned of the potential exposure (Wednesday) evening so we hope and pray with this immediate course of action that any potential positive test result will not impact your children, the league or the community," league communication officer Jesse McChristian said.
Once result of the pending test is reported to league officials, a decision will be made on the how to proceed for the remainder of the season. McChristian said CKLL has also notified other leagues after having played recent interleave games.
"We appreciate your understanding during this time, as we are making tough decisions to help keep your child safe and prevent community spread," he said.
This is a developing story. Please check back as more details become available.