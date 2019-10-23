CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — There’s an old saying that football is a game of inches.
It held true Friday night in Chapmanville.
The host Tigers stopped Wayne inches shy of the goal line on a 2-point conversion midway through the third quarter and made it stand down the stretch to hang on for a 7-6 victory over the Pioneers Friday night.
Beyond the score, the game was statistically even. Chapmanville outgained Wayne, 256-253 in total offense, while the Pioneers had more rushing yards, 205-195.
A frenetic finish capped the Tigers’ first win over Wayne since 1991, a span of 15 games since 2004.
Chapmanville (4-3) fumbled a handoff while trying to chew clock after Wayne called its final timeout. After 14 seconds ran off the clock from the time of the snap, the Pioneers were awarded the ball out of the scrum at their own 35 with 1:28 remaining.
Preston Childs hit Brody Maynard for 15 yards to put Wayne into Tiger territory with less than one minute remaining. A desperation pass went through the hands of a Tiger defender and was caught by Wayne’s Carl Sanchez at the 15-yard line, where he was ruled down in play after stepping out of bounds, which started the clock again when the ball was marked with 15 seconds left.
Childs scrambled left on the ensuing play and was tackled in bounds at the 12-yard line, but a holding penalty called five yards behind the line of scrimmage left Wayne at the 27-yard line. A hail mary pass at the end of the game was broken up at the five yard line to end the game.
Each team dominated a half everywhere but the scoreboard.
Chapmanville ran for 128 yards in the first half, and ran 30 plays compared to just 18 for Wayne. Jaxson Turner capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown with 5:29 left in the first half to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Wayne (0-7) controlled much of the second half, taking the opening possession on an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Aaron Adkins scored on a 12-yard burst up the middle with 5:03 left in the third quarter.
The Pioneers went for two, but Adkins was stopped just inches from the end zone as he tried to reach it in while in the grasp of a defender.
Wayne’s Elijah Smith then intercepted Berry and took it back into Tiger territory, but an illegal blindside block call during the return backed the Pioneers to their own 34-yard line. It was the first of six penalties against Wayne in the second half.
Josh Baumgarner ran for 72 yards to lead a balanced Tiger rushing attack. Quarterback Chase Berry had 62 yards rushing while Turner added 61. Waylon Hensley had an interception for Chapmanville.
Aaron Adkins had 78 yards rushing to lead Wayne.
WAYNE 0 0 6 0–6
Chapmanville 0 7 0 0–7
Second Quarter
CR— Turner 2 run (Trump kick)
Third Quarter
W— Adkins 12 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (W)- Adkins 10-78, Chinn 9-53, Bowens 9-34, Childs 7-28, Wolfe 1-10, Merritt 1-2, Sanchez 1-0. (CR)- Baumgarner 9-72, Berry 12-62, Turner 14-61, Hensley 2-13, Team 2-(-13).
PASSING: (W)- Childs 3-6-1, 48 yards. (CR)- Berry 5-13-1, 61 yards.
RECEIVING: (W)- Sanchez 1-31, Maynard 1-15, Stiltner 1-2. (CR)- Mullins 3-31, Dalton 2-18, Hensley 1-12.