HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley standout and Marshall University commit CJ Meredith has been selected to play in the North-South Basketball Classic, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Meredith joins two other future Thundering Herd teammates on the South roster in 6-foot-9 Obinna Anochili-Killen of Chapmanville and Logan’s David Early.
Josh Daniel of South Charleston and Ronnie Olson of Shady Spring were selected as coaches for the South, and Ryan Lambert of Pendleton County and Chris Freeman of North Marion coaches for the North.
NORTH SOUTH FOOTBALL: Bob Mullett, director of the West Virginia North-South football game, said the June 13 contest remains on. Former Capital defensive tackle Kalai Clark, now of Antelope Valley Community College, was named co-defensive most valuable player of the Southern California Football Association Mountain League.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley football player Zane Porter committed to Marshall University as a preferred walk-on last week. Porter joins former Timberwolves teammate Owen Porter, now a redshirt sophomore, on the team.
Wayne’s Alana Eves and Tolsia’s Julie Boone were each offered by the WVU Tech Golden Bears over the weekend. Eves averaged 14.2 points per game during the 2019-2020 season as a junior for the Lady Pioneers. Boone was a dominate presence on the boards for the Lady Rebels.
Spring Valley lineman Bryce Biggs picked up offers from Arkansas State and Youngstown State last week. The junior also has offers from Marshall, Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Lehigh and Richmond. He has unofficially visited Penn State and West Virginia. Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia Tech also have shown interest.