The Ceredo Kenova Middle School Wonders won the 2020 Wayne County Volleyball Tournament hosted on Oct. 24.

 Courtesy of Ceredo Kenova Middle School

WAYNE – The Ceredo-Kenova Wonders were declared the winners of the Wayne County Volleyball Championship which took place Oct. 24.

The Vinson Tigers were runners up.

The tournament was hosted and completed on one day, and was not open to public. Only parents or guardians were able to attend due to COVID-19 precautions.

Also due to those precautions, there was not an awards ceremony to honor those who made the 2020 Wayne County Volleyball All Tournament team and All County team.

