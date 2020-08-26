I know it’s still summer and the back-porch thermometers are reading hot, but I have always been a person who looks forward to things fall brings.
The thing that I am looking forward to most is September. Why? Simple: September means fall and the opening of several of my favorite hunting seasons. Hunting seasons for deer, bears and my go-to early-season favorite, squirrels.
Early hunting seasons spark joy in my life and have since I was a boy growing up along the Elk River.
In a normal year (remember those?), the back-to-school ads, football and band practices and the thoughts of college football would trigger my mind with of soon-to-be outdoor possibilities. All of those things meant hunting seasons were right around the corner and grand preparation must be made, from backyard practicing with my bow to locating hickory trees for an evening of squirrel hunting.
This year feels and is simply different. Let’s face it: The COVID-19 pandemic has us all in uncertain times and areas that we have not ever necessarily been before. Maybe that is why I am feeling a certain sense of urgency to the hunting season openers in September.Call it responsible recreation, field-to-table lifestyle, honing the art of pursuits, the calming effect of being in nature, hands-on wildlife conservation, simply hunting or whatever, the call to the wilds this fall is strong and is worth the price paid to punch that ticket to enter.
In an uncertain time, we, as sportsmen and women, know that, come this fall, hunting seasons will open, and the traditions, culture and lifestyle of hunting will welcome us home. And the fact that we choose to live in a state so blessed with wildlife and open lands to hunt, makes the thoughts of fall hunting even more attractive.
As we ready our minds and bodies for the upcoming seasons, let’s take this time to pause and give thanks to those before us who understood the importance of wildlife conversation and why we need to protect the renewable natural resources well all as sportsmen and women so deeply cherish today.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, across North America, hunting was a largely unregulated activity for individuals and commercial entities until the 1800s, when citizens began to ask whether wildlife populations could continue at healthy levels without checks on hunting.
The legal framework that has since developed grew out of a set of principles now known as the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.
Seven features make the North American model distinct:
1. Wildlife is a public resource. In the United States, wildlife is considered a public resource, independent of the land or water where wildlife may live. Government at various levels have a role in managing that resource on behalf of all citizens and to ensure the long-term sustainability of wildlife populations.
2. Markets for game are eliminated. Before wildlife protection laws were enacted, commercial operations crippled populations of many species. Making it illegal to buy and sell meat and parts of game and nongame species removed a huge threat to the survival of those species. A market in furbearers continues as a highly regulated activity, often to manage invasive wildlife.
3. Allocation of wildlife by law. Wildlife is a public resource managed by the government. As a result, access to wildlife for hunting is through legal mechanisms such as set hunting seasons, bag limits, license requirements, etc.
4. Wildlife can only be killed for a legitimate purpose. Wildlife is a shared resource that must not be wasted. The law prohibits killing wildlife for frivolous reasons.
5. Wildlife species are considered an international resource. Some species, such as migratory birds, cross national boundaries. Treaties such as the Migratory Bird Treaty and Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) recognize a shared responsibility to manage these species across national boundaries.
6. Science is the proper tool for the discharge of wildlife policy. In order to manage wildlife as a shared resource fairly, objectively and knowledgeably, decisions must be based on sound science such as annual waterfowl population surveys and the work of professional wildlife biologists.
7. The democracy of hunting. In keeping with democratic principles, the government allocates access to wildlife without regard for wealth, prestige or land ownership.