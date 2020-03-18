WAYNE — Tolsia High School baseball coach Jeff Wallace had tickets to this year’s College World Series that he’ll never get to scan. Not only that, but with the high school baseball season on hold in the midst of growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, he might not even get to coach his own team this season.
“You’re in a situation where it’s really unclear what to do moving forward. You can’t hold activities with your team and we don’t even know if we’re going to play at all this year,” Wallace said.
“To tell you that we kind of plan we have, we don’t.”
Large corporations like the NBA, MLB, and MLS suspended play over the weekend in hopes of eliminating large crowds and the further spreading of coronavirus.
Local athletes and coaches didn’t feel the weight of those decisions until a day later, though, when the State Superintendent announced that all extra curricular activities would shut down until April 10 at the earliest.
“I kind of had a feeling it was coming after the professional leagues were suspended and then the College World Series went, but our administration and Athletic Director kept me posted on all the latest developments,” Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said following the decision.
The Timberwolves were supposed to hold their first scrimmage of the season Friday, hosting Point Pleasant, but that was stopped before the Big Blacks even got on the bus to make the trip to Huntington.
“We were about to be full go and the next thing you know you can’t do anything for your team,” said Pratt. “We had established our lineup for the most part and now it all goes back to starting over.”
In addition to baseball, all other spring sports and extra curricular activities came to the same sudden halt. That means all spring sports and athletic events like softball or track and field are also on hold for an unknown period of time, but at least until April 10.
Even then, it’s unsure when those regular seasons would actually begin. The WVSSAC requires 14 practices before the start of the regular season. Spring Valley is currently three under that limit.
“I’d hope we wouldn’t have to start over but then I don’t even know what a schedule would look like because you’d have to almost reset that, too,” said Pratt.
For senior athletes, that’s precious time ticking away.
“My two seniors on the team, the only sport they play is baseball,” Wallace said. “It’s a waste of a sports year for them.”
The NCAA announced soon after the decision to cancel spring sports that those affected athletes could get an extension on their eligibility, having not been given the chance to play a full season.
That works in college, but a year lost in high school is just that — lost.
“Every body likes to play their senior year. Two of our seniors have already determined where they’re going to play college ball with Tyrus (Baumgardner) and Levi (Smith) both signing with WV State and Thomas (Slusher) will probably get offers,” Pratt said.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like for those seniors who might not be able to continue their playing careers.”